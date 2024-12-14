Michigan State Has Clear Mission for Upcoming Stretch
The Michigan State Spartans have actually been a pleasant surprise this season, as they are sitting at 8-2 with some very impressive wins on their resume.
Currently, Michigan State is in the midst of a three-game winning streak with victories over North Carolina, Minnesota and Nebraska.
The Spartans are rolling right now, and when you examine their schedule, it's hard to imagine anyone stopping them for quite some time.
As of right now, Michigan State does not play a ranked opponent until a meeting with UCLA on Feb. 4. Obviously, a lot can change between now and then, as it has plenty of Big Ten matchups on tap over the next month-and-a-half.
But the Spartans' next three games are against Oakland, Florida Atlantic and Western Michigan, so they are looking at 11-2 heading into their Jan. 3 clash with Ohio State (which is a very beatable opponent, by the way).
Basically, Michigan State has a very manageable schedule over the next six or seven weeks. There is not a single date that should genuinely scare the Spartans.
Of course, Michigan State does have one heck of a gauntlet down the stretch, as it currently has a hefty six matchups with ranked opponents between Feb. 4 and March 9. That's all the more reason why the Spartans must take advantage of this golden opportunity.
And you know what? I see no reason why they can't.
Slowly but surely, Michigan State is figuring things out. It is getting production from all over the lineup, whether it be from established veterans like Jaden Akins or budding stars like Xavier Booker.
The Spartans are beginning to shoot much better from 3-point range, and their defense — while a bit inconsistent — has been suffocating at times.
Michigan State entered the season unranked, but it may not stay that way for long.
The Spartans could ultimately emerge as one of the best teams in the Big Ten if they continue playing at their current pace, and with the way the schedule looks, it's certainly possible.
Michigan State will face much stiffer tests later in the winter, but for now, it's time for Tom Izzo's squad to feast on the competition.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.