Michigan State Has One of the Nation's Most Underrated Stars
The Michigan State Spartans have gotten off to a surprisingly impressive start this season. They are 9-2 and own numerous impressive wins, and they are doing with balance up and down the roster.
But while Jaden Akins is the elder statesman and Jase Richardson and Xavier Booker seem like rising stars, another Michigan State player being lost in the shuffle.
Point guard Jeremy Fears Jr.
Fears has made one heck of a comeback this season, as he was shot in the leg last December and was not sure if he would ever play basketball again.
But now, the redshirt freshman is quickly developing into one of the better two-way guards in the Big Ten and possibly the country.
Through his first 11 games, Fears is averaging 7.3 points, 5.7 assists and 1.1 steals over 22.5 minutes a night on 44.7/40.0/85.7 shooting splits. His free-throw shooting has been particularly impressive, as he is achieving that percentage on solid volume (3.8 attempts per game).
Fears has already been mentioned in the same breath as one of the greatest Spartan point guards to ever come through the program, as some have likened him to Mateen Cleaves thanks to his lightning quickness and defensive savvy.
The 19-year-old took 11 foul shots during the Spartans' pivotal win over the North Carolina Tar Heels on Nov. 27, and he has attempted five or more free throws four times already this season.
For a Michigan State squad that is relatively inexperienced, Fears' progression is timely and imperative. The floor general appears wise beyond his years, and while he has struggled a bit with turnovers, he seems to be improving as the year moves forward.
It would certainly be nice if Fears improved his perimeter shooting (he has fired just five three-pointers thus far in 2024-25), but his ability to keep defenses honest with his speed and crafty handles is enough for him at the moment.
Right now, Fears is not a top-flight NBA prospect, thanks much in part to his lack of size (he stands just 6'2"). However, you can certainly see professional teams ultimately expressing interest in the youngster thanks to his unique blend of smarts and toughness.
Fears could very well develop into one of the nation's best point guards, and we are here to witness it.
