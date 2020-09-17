SI.com
Spartan
Nation
HomeBig TenFootballBasketballAsk HondoHockey
Search

Michigan State HC Tom Izzo on New CBB Start Date: ‘I’m excited’

McLain Moberg

Wednesday afternoon, the NCAA Division I Council announced the 2020-21 college basketball regular-season could move the start date to November 25.

Following the vote, the council said exhibitions and scrimmages before the 25th will not be allowed.

"The new season start date near the Thanksgiving holiday provides the optimal opportunity to successfully launch the basketball season," NCAA senior vice president of basketball Dan Gavitt said.

"It is a grand compromise of sorts and a unified approach that focuses on the health and safety of student-athletes competing towards the 2021 Division I basketball championships."

For Michigan State basketball head coach Tom Izzo, it's nice knowing when his team will take the court.

"I'm excited to know that we have a date to start our season, and that's a positive for college basketball, Izzo said. 

"It's a bit of a later start than we've had in the past, but I think we have had time to look at things and that we will be able to put a schedule together that includes our great non-conference games and the Big Ten."

The long-time Spartan coach understands things will be different this year, "but we will continue to follow all of the safety protocols that we have in place so that we can ensure a safe and healthy return to play. This is a great day for players, coaches, and fans of college basketball."

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1  

THANKS FOR READING SPARTAN NATION
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

MSU AD Bill Beekman on the Football Team: ‘They’re Ready to go’

Michigan State athletic director Bill Beekman talks about the excitement coursing through Mel Tucker and the football team in response to the Big Ten bringing football back.

McLain Moberg

by

Eddie54

MSU President, AD, & Head Coach on the Return of B1G Football

Michigan State's Samuel L. Stanley, Bill Beekman, and Mel Tucker issued statements following the return of Big Ten football.

McLain Moberg

by

JRN

State of Michigan State Athletics Podcast: Football is Back!

On this edition of the state of Michigan State athletics podcast, Spartan Nation senior writer Jon Schopp and publisher Hondo Carpenter discuss the return of Big Ten Football.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Good, Bad, and Ugly Podcast Covering Michigan State Athletics: Big Ten Football is Back!

Let's take a deep-dive in Michigan State athletics with our latest episode of the Good, Bad and Ugly podcast featuring Chuck Grenier.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Big Ten Votes to Begin Football Season in October

Big Ten Football is back! A schedule is currently in the works and will be released later this week.

McLain Moberg

Big Ten's Complete Announcement on Return of Big Ten Football

The Big Ten reversed course and decided to play football in the fall after all. Here is the complete release from the league.

McLain Moberg

Audric Estime Commits to Michigan State, Building Class '21

Michigan State running back commit, Audric Estime, is contributing towards Mel Tucker's #21builtstrong vision.

Taylor Gattoni

Michigan State Basketball: All-time 3-Point Leaders

Spartan Nation dives into the best three-point shooters in Michigan State basketball history.

McLain Moberg

Kudo: Michigan State Football Traditions

There is no Big Ten football. It might be back in October, November, or even January. But it's gone now, and Spartan fans want nothing more than to watch their team kickoff on Saturdays.

Hikaru Kudo

Good, Bad, and Ugly Podcast Covering Michigan State Athletics Episode X

Let's take a deep-dive in Michigan State athletics with our latest episode of the Good, Bad and Ugly podcast featuring Chuck Grenier.

Hondo S. Carpenter