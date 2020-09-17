Michigan State HC Tom Izzo on New CBB Start Date: ‘I’m excited’

Wednesday afternoon, the NCAA Division I Council announced the 2020-21 college basketball regular-season could move the start date to November 25.

Following the vote, the council said exhibitions and scrimmages before the 25th will not be allowed.

"The new season start date near the Thanksgiving holiday provides the optimal opportunity to successfully launch the basketball season," NCAA senior vice president of basketball Dan Gavitt said.

"It is a grand compromise of sorts and a unified approach that focuses on the health and safety of student-athletes competing towards the 2021 Division I basketball championships."

For Michigan State basketball head coach Tom Izzo, it's nice knowing when his team will take the court.

"I'm excited to know that we have a date to start our season, and that's a positive for college basketball, Izzo said.

"It's a bit of a later start than we've had in the past, but I think we have had time to look at things and that we will be able to put a schedule together that includes our great non-conference games and the Big Ten."

The long-time Spartan coach understands things will be different this year, "but we will continue to follow all of the safety protocols that we have in place so that we can ensure a safe and healthy return to play. This is a great day for players, coaches, and fans of college basketball."

