Michigan State Legend Looks Completely Revitalized
A few years ago, Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green appeared to be on a steep decline. His defense slipped, he wasn't hitting three-pointers anymore and his negative antics were becoming too difficult to ignore.
But all of a sudden, the Michigan State Spartans legend seems revitalized.
Green has gotten off to an incredible start this season, averaging 9.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.1 steals and one block over 27.8 minutes per game.
His scoring average is his best mark since the 2017-18 campaign, and while his rebounding and assist numbers are a bit down, his shooting efficiency has skyrocketed.
Green is shooting 45.2 percent from three-point range, which is a career-high. He is achieving that number on his most significant volume in seven years, as he is attempting 3.5 triples a night.
As a result, the 34-year-old boasts a true-shooting percentage of 60.8 percent, which is also a lifetime best.
For reference, Green is a career 32.2 percent shooter from deep and lays claim to a lifetime true-shooting percentage of 54.3 percent.
So, not only does Green seem to be turning back the clock, but he is doing things that he has never really done at any point of his career.
Between 2016-17 and 2022-23, the four-time NBA champion made 30 percent of his treys just twice, and he didn't even hit 31 percent in either of those two seasons.
Green started to shoot the ball much better last year when he connected on 39.5 percent of his attempts from deep. That represented a career-high, and his previous best mark came in 2015-16 when he converted 38.8 percent of his triples during the Warriors' 73-win campaign.
That year was beginning to look like a bit of an aberration for Green, whose shooting numbers plummeted in the years to come.
But now, the four-time All-Star is making defenses respect his perimeter shot again, and he has made at least two three-pointers in each of his last four games.
Green's run has resulted in Golden State re-establishing itself as a legitimate contender in the Western Conference. We'll see if he can maintain it.
