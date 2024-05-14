Michigan State Men's Basketball Ranked Just Outside of Top 25
Michigan State men's basketball finished 20-15 last season and was ousted in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Shortly after, Coach Tom Izzo promised changes were coming to Michigan State basketball, and those changes have already begun.
Izzo and the Spartans have made many additions, but to do so, they had to watch many players leave their program for various reasons.
Michigan State and senior point guard A.J. Hoggard parted ways shortly after the season ended. Hoggard was a significant part of the Spartans’ roster the last few seasons. After Hoggard agreed to play in the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament, Coach Izzo confirmed Hoggard wouldn’t be back with the Spartans next season.
Hoggard entered the transfer portal soon after.
Center Mady Sissoko entered the transfer portal as well. Tyson Walker and Malik Hall graduated, leaving Michigan with scoring holes to fill.
Izzo and his coaching staff went to work this offseason to fill those holes, and they succeeded in doing so. CBS Sports’ Gary Parrish believes the additions Izzo and the Spartans have made this offseason is enough to rank them just outside the top 25.
While their ranking may surprise some people, as the Spartans are coming off a down season and have many new parts to their roster, Parrish believes they can succeed next season. Michigan State returns most of its top scorers from last season.
“This ranking is based on Tom Izzo's Spartans returning five of the top eight scorers - specifically Jaden Akins, Tre Holloman, Xavier Booker, Jeremy Fears, and Carson Cooper - from a team that secured a No. 9 seed in the 2024 NCAA Tournament,” Parrish said.
According to Parrish, Izzo and Michigan State’s success on the recruiting trail and the transfer portal will be enough to get the program to another NCAA Tournament. Thus, the Spartans will have a chance to give Izzo the last hurrah he seeks at the back end of his career as one of the most legendary coaches in college basketball history.
“Combine that with a recruiting class headlined by top-50 freshmen Jase Richardson and Kur Teng, plus Omaha transfer Frankie Fidler, and Izzo should extend his streak of NCAA Tournament appearances to 27,” Parrish said.
