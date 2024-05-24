New Michigan State Defensive Lineman Explains Why He Chose the Spartans
Michigan State and Coach Jonathan Smith suffered multiple losses to the transfer portal earlier in the offseason. They lost two of their most critical defensive linemen and over 12 players to the portal, putting a pretty big dent into their roster.
However, Coach Smith and the Spartans wouldn’t stay down long, as they would quickly turn around their misfortune in the portal. After the mass exodus of players from Michigan State's football program into the transfer portal, Smith and his coaching staff were allowed to rebuild their program even more than initially planned. They signed multiple players from the transfer portal nearly as quickly as they lost players earlier this offseason.
Michigan State secured the commitment of former Old Dominion defensive lineman Jalen Satchell. Satchell chose Michigan State over Houston, TCU, Temple and Texas-San Antonio.
“I found my home, so I feel pretty good,” Satchell said, per Jason Killop of On3.
Once he entered the transfer portal, Smith and Michigan State defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Joe Rossi were amongst the first schools to contact Satchell. Coach Rossi was pivotal in Satchell’s commitment.
Satchell said the Spartans were the second school to offer him a scholarship and were only a few days behind TCU.
“I heard from coach Rossi first,” Satchell said. “It didn’t take too long. TCU offered me first, and about two or three days later, Michigan State called and offered me.”
Michigan State arguably suffered the most significant losses in the transfer portal along their defensive line, creating open spots for talented players like Satchell. Although the Spartans undoubtedly lost critical components to their defense, they fared well on the back end by securing enough commitments through the transfer portal to help compensate for their losses. The Spartans now have one of the top-ranked 2024 transfer classes after initially having a subpar 2024 transfer class.
“Of course, they had a need (for defensive tackles),” Satchell said. “So that was part of it, but I also have an old teammate up there. He was telling me how everything operated and how good of a staff it was, so I took that into consideration and went up there. It was nothing but good vibes when I got up there.”
