EXCLUSIVE: Michigan State Spartans 2025 OL Target Nolan Davenport Talks About Camps
Massillon Washington product Nolan Davenport is a three-star offensive lineman and one of the best players in the state of Ohio. He is also a target for head coach Jonathan Smith and Michigan State.
Davenport has numerous offers from major Power Four schools, and he has official visits set up with what he considers the top contenders (in no order) -- Michigan State, Wisconsin, Penn State, and Missouri. He told Spartan Nation he hopes to have it further narrowed down after his official visits.
Davenport will have a busy summer. He will be attending two football camps -- one at Ohio State and one that he said is part of his official visit to Penn State. Davenport told Spartan Nation he will approach the camps like any other competition.
"Obviously anytime you're being evaluated you're going to be a little bit nervous," Davenport said. "It helps to do well, but at the same time I'm a competitor and I'm confident in myself to go out there and perform and I know I've worked hard enough to be able to perform."
Davenport said Ohio State was one of his dream schools, being from Ohio. He has still yet to receive an offer from the Buckeyes, but the possibility to earn one could be there at this camp.
"I've visited with [offensive line coach Justin] Frye last Thursday when we had our showcase," Davenport said. "He just said he wants to see me work on a few specific things, and getting an offer from Ohio State would obviously be an extreme honor."
Several schools at the showcase talked to Davenport -- Michigan State, Wisconsin, NC State, UCLA, and West Virginia.
247Sports has given Davenport an 89 player grade, which is just on the boundary between three-star and four-star. The site describes it as "valued as much as a four-star 90, and opinions are likely split as to whether or not that prospect should have a fourth star. Anyone holding a grade of an 89 when the rankings go final at the end of the cycle is a prospect that we feel strongly about. These are prospects with redeeming qualities that we think can get drafted or work their way into an NFL camp."
Davenport is the No. 12 player in the state and the No. 30 offensive lineman in the 2025 class, per 247Sports. He visits East Lansing June 14th.
