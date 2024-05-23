Michigan State Spartans' Offense Needs to Figure out Scoring
Last season was a rough one for Michigan State football's offense. It only managed to score a measly 191 points. That's a far jump from where they want to be, especially when you look at how many points they let the other teams rack up.
The Big Ten is not getting any easier, and with high-performance teams, Coach Jonathan Smith has to figure out how to beat them and put points on the board.
Smith, the new Spartan head coach, has his work cut out for him. He needs to beef up the offense and give the new quarterbacks some serious backup. That means bringing in fresh talent and making sure they are protected out there on the field. This means both with linemen to protect them and weapons to help him put points up.
Smith's first order of business is recruiting. He has to find players who can make things happen on offense. That means snagging some of the top-notch receivers who can catch anything that comes their way, and linemen who can keep the defense at a distance.
But it's not just about bringing in new blood. Smith needs to come up with some killer plays, too. Mixing things up, keeping the defense guessing — that's how he will be able to keep the team on their toes. And he needs to make sure the new quarterbacks feel confident leading the team.
Player development is key too. Smith has to work with the guys already on the team, helping them sharpen their skills and get better every day. That means hitting the field for some serious practice and studying game film like it's their job.
And let's not forget about protecting the quarterback. Smith needs to make sure the offensive line is solid as a rock. It has to give the quarterback enough time to make plays and open up some lanes for the runners. Linemen have to have their assignments locked down, whether it's a pulling job or a straight-ahead job.
At the end of the day, Smith's success rides on turning Michigan State's offense into a powerhouse. By recruiting smart, cooking up some killer plays and making sure his players are top-notch, he can bring the team back to the top of the college football heap.
