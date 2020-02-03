Cassius Winston Talks Penn State & Got Some Good News

Breslin Center

East Lansing, MI

The #16 Michigan State Spartans lost to the Wisconsin Badgers 64-63. The loss took the men in green’s season record and conference record to 16-6 (8-3).

The team will return to the hard-court Tuesday, February 4, 2020, in East Lansing, at the Breslin Center. They will be taking on Penn State. It can be seen on BTN at 8:00 PM ET.

Earlier today, Spartan super-star PG Cassius Winston talked about facing Penn State tomorrow and got some good news. A complete recap of that good news was provided to us by MSU men’s basketball SID Mex Carey:

Cassius Winston Named a Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award Candidate

East Lansing, Mich. – Michigan State senior guard Cassius Winston (Detroit, Mich./University of Detroit Jesuit) has been named one of 10 candidates for the Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award, announced on Monday.

Named after Class of 1971 Hall of Famer and former Boston Celtic and Holy Cross guard Bob Cousy, the annual honor now in its seventeenth year recognizes the top point guards in Division I men's college basketball. A national committee of top college basketball personnel determined the watch list of 20 candidates, which has now been trimmed to 10.

Winston, a consensus second-team All-American and the Big Ten Conference Player of the Year as a junior in 2018-19, leads Michigan State in scoring and ranks third in the league with 18.2 points per game. The senior is also fourth in the league in assists (5.7 apg), first in free throw percentage (86.0%), 11th in field goal percentage (43.4%) and fourth in 3-point percentage (39.5%).

Winston is one of only eight Division I players averaging at least 18.0 points, 5.5 assists and 2.0 rebounds per game.

Starting Five Fan Voting presented by Dell Technologies will go live Friday, February 7 via www.hoophallawards.com. In March, five finalists will be presented to Mr. Cousy and the Hall of Fame’s selection committee. The winner of the 2020 Bob Cousy Award will be presented at The College Basketball Awards presented by Wendy’s in Los Angeles on Friday, April 10, 2020, along with the other four members of the Men’s Starting Five.

Michigan State, ranked No. 16 in the Associated Press Top 25 and No. 14 in the USA Today Coaches poll, hosts No. 22/20 Penn State on Tuesday night. Tipoff at the Breslin Center is slated for 8 p.m.

