Michigan State Remains a 5-Seed in Latest Bracketology Update

East Lansing, Mich. – Michigan State basketball didn't move up or down in the latest bracketology update.

The Spartans, placed in the East Region (Philadelphia), are still a 5-seed according to ESPN's Joe Lunardi, only this time MSU will face the Ohio Bobcats rather than Colorado St./Richmond.

The top seeds in Michigan State's region include Kansas (1), Purdue (2), Duke (3), and Kentucky (4).

Lunardi's initial bracket listed the Spartans as a 4-seed in the Midwest Region competing against 13-seed Colgate.

MSU is one of eight Big Ten teams who made the cut in June's revision alongside Michigan, Ohio State, Maryland, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, and the Boilermakers.

Big Ten Matchups

8 Florida vs. 9 Indiana (West)

(West) 3 Maryland vs. 14 South Dakota St. (West)

vs. 14 South Dakota St. (West) 5 Michigan State vs. 12 Ohio (East)

vs. 12 Ohio (East) 2 Purdue vs. 15 Louisiana (East)

vs. 15 Louisiana (East) 1 Michigan vs. 16 Yale (Midwest)

vs. 16 Yale (Midwest) 6 Illinois vs. 11 Colorado (Midwest)

vs. 11 Colorado (Midwest) 8 Iowa vs. 9 Virginia (South)

vs. 9 Virginia (South) 2 Ohio State vs. 15 Winthrop (South)

vs. 15 Winthrop (South) *Wisconsin and Northwestern are two of the First Four out

