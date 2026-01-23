Where the Spartans Stand in Latest Bracket Predictions

Michigan State is one of the select few college basketball programs that have become synonymous with March Madness and the NCAA Tournament over the years. The Spartans are a near-permanent fixture, having reached the Tournament 27 times in a row, and this year appears no different.



MSU currently sits at No. 10 in the AP Top 25 and in a tie for second place in the Big Ten. They are also one of the nation's most efficient teams in KenPom, especially on the defensive side of the ball. All that bodes exceptionally well for another competitive run in March, but where do the Spartans stand today?



Let's check out some of the latest NCAA Tournament projections from experts across the country.



The Predictions

ESPN



ESPN's Joe Lunardi's latest Bracketology update has Michigan State as the No. 3 seed in the West Region, facing No. 14 seed Portland State in Buffalo and matching up with the winner of No. 6 Tennessee and No.11 Miami (Ohio) should it advance. That brings up some interesting matchups. Tennessee has had some strong seasons but finds itself buried in the SEC, while Miami is now 20-0 and ranked 25th in the nation.



Lunardi's projections were updated on the ESPN site before Tuesday's win over Oregon, but his most recent social media posts have the Spartans in the same spot as one of nine Big Ten representatives. They'd face a brutal region that features No.1 overall seed Arizona along with Iowa, Gonzaga, Virginia, and Alabama.



On3



On3's projections also have MSU as a No. 3 seed but in the South Region. The Spartans would play first and second-round games in Philadelphia, taking on No. 14 seed Troy and either No. 6 seed Clemson or No. 11 seed Miami (Ohio).



The No. 1 seed in this scenario is the UConn Huskies, who Spartan fans will be begging to meet. MSU faced the Huskies in an exhibitiongame earlier this season, losing the game but competing throughout. With the progress Tom Izzo's teams usually make between now and March, there's definitely a chance they could overcome UConn when it really matters.



The rest of the draw looks a little easier. No. 2 seed Houston would bring one of the all-time great defensive battles, and No. 4 seed Virginia is always a tough opponent. Yet, the rest of the field looks very manageable.



CBS



CBS also has nine Big Ten teams making the field. Here, the Spartans are also a No. 3 seed, playing in the West Region with Arizona as the No. 1 seed. Michigan State would face No. 14 seed Troy, followed by No. 6 St. John's or No. 11 Missouri/Stanford, who would have to play their way into the first round.



Fellow Big Ten foe Illinois is the No. 2 seed in the West in this scenario, and Kentucky and Virginia are also among the notable teams MSU would have to go through. That's also the third bracket prediction that has Michigan State and Virginia in the same region. Someone clearly wants that to happen.



Opportunities and the Schedule Ahead



The Big Ten schedule can be grueling, but the Spartans have reasons to be optimistic. They've already had their dreaded West Coast road trip and escaped unscathed with two wins. Plus, there are only four Top 25 games remaining on the schedule. While that can be seen positively and negatively, Michigan State already has a good record in such matchups, and it'll have a chance to claim a second straight Big Ten title.



MSU's next elite matchup comes on Jan. 30 against No. 3 Michigan. Michigan State plays the Wolverines twice this season and will also face No. 11 Illinois and No. 4 Purdue. The Spartans already have a good seed locked down, but winning some of those could work things better in their favor.

