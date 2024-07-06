Michigan State's Carson Cooper Talks 2024-25 Games on the West Coast
Aside from the Champions Classic and holiday tournaments, Michigan State men's basketball doesn't get out of the Midwest too often during the regular season.
Going forward, that's going to change.
With UCLA, USC, Oregon and Washington joining the Big Ten, the Spartans will be making more trips out West. This coming season, Michigan State is slated to head to the West Coast to take on the Trojans and Bruins.
At the 2024 Moneyball Pro-Am last week, Michigan State center Carson Cooper discussed his thoughts on traveling to The Golden State for those matchups.
"I can't really complain too much because I know how they got it 10 times worse than we got it over there," Cooper said. "But I mean, all I've heard is pretty much we're going to probably be playing both USC and UCLA in the same week, so that makes it easy for us. But it's going to be kind of cool to get out to the West Coast a little bit. New change of scenery, new fan base, new basketball. So, I'm excited."
The Spartans are going to be making several long-distance trips, both before and during the season. Tom Izzo and his squad's upcoming trip to Spain is soon approaching. They will also be heading back to the Maui Invitational in November.
Michigan State has not faced UCLA in Los Angeles since the 2003-04 season. The all-time series is tied at 3-3.
The Spartans' contest against USC will be their first meeting with the Trojans in California. The two teams last met in the 2023 NCAA Tournament. Michigan State leads the all-time series 2-0.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.