Michigan State's Coen Carr Ready to Play Any Position He's Needed At
Michigan State sophomore wing Coen Carr is another returner this coming season who is going to be expected to make more of an impact.
With his versatility, Carr may be called on to play multiple positions, a task he grew accustomed to having in his first season with the Spartans.
"I'm ready for it. I kind of had to do it last year -- learn two different positions," Carr said at Opening Night of the 2024 Moneyball Pro-Am last week. "Beginning of the year, I was at 3, then in the middle, I kind of moved to the 4. And at the end of the year, I was back at the 3. So, just kind of adapting to things like that, yeah, I feel like I'm probably going to have to do that again this year."
Carr doesn't limit himself to positions, as he understands the game has evolved beyond that.
"I will play whatever they want me to play, wherever I need to play," he said. "I mean, I'm not into that position stuff, I feel like it's positionless basketball, especially in the NBA. So yeah, I'm ready to play whatever."
Carr is known for his athleticism as the team's fan-favorite high-flying dunker, but he is much more than that. This offseason, he has been working on rounding out his game.
"Really just my shooting, for real," Carr said. "Shooting and ball-handling. I'm trying to be on the ball some more instead of off the ball so much being in that corner. Just trying to expand my game, for real, at all three levels. ... And getting stronger, too."
Carr played in all 35 games for the Spartans in his freshman campaign. He averaged 3.1 points per game and 1.8 rebounds while averaging 11.6 minutes per game.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.