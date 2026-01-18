3 Observations from Michigan State's Sound Win over Washington

Michigan State looked impressive again on Saturday.

Teams are supposed to struggle in these situations. It’s not easy to perform at a high level after taking a cross-country flight, especially against a team that probably is more talented than its record indicates.

Michigan State's Coen Carr checks the scoreboard during a game against Indiana at the Breslin Center on Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

The 12th-ranked Spartans looked like the more together, methodical team against Washington, taking the Huskies down, 80-63 . UW has plenty of good, individual pieces, but doesn't look like a team that is there yet.

Here are three observations from Saturday’s contest:

Fears Takes Over

Michigan State's Jeremy Fears Jr. celebrates after scoring and drawing an Indiana foul during the first half on Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Things got tight earlier in the second half. The Huskies seemed to have momentum on their side, especially after Cam Ward’s Flagrant 1 foul. Washington only ended up scoring one point on its two free throws and the ensuing possession, but it had made it a five-point game.

That’s when point guard Jeremy Fears Jr. showed his leadership again. He took it upon himself to be the one to gather momentum back on Michigan State’s side. MSU went on a 12-2 run immediately after UW drew within five, and Fears scored 10 of those points. The redshirt sophomore had 14 of his 19 points on the day during the second half.

Fears has seemed to be evolving again as a scorer as the season has progressed. He’s now averaging 13.1 points per game, up from just 7.2 last year, but Fears has also scored above his season average in six consecutive games.

It was also an efficient performance for Fears. He went 6-for-9 from the field and went 7-of-8 from the charity stripe. Fears has gotten much better at the rim and from mid-range lately. Across his last six games, he’s made 63% of his attempts from inside the arc.

Solid Minutes from Wojcik

Michigan State's Denham Wojcik, right, moves the ball as Cornell's Jacob Beccles defends during the second half on Monday, Dec. 29, 2025, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Denham Wojcik has been perhaps the most scrutinized player on Michigan State’s roster this season. It’s not an uncommon opinion among the fanbase to think he doesn’t deserve to be in the regular playing rotation. At times, it’s a little difficult to disagree.

He deserves some credit for how he played on Saturday. Wojcik’s statline is very unassuming — two points, two assists, and one turnover in 11 minutes — but he provided some valuable minutes.

His two points were actually quite impressive, as Wojcik converted an athletic-looking reverse layup later on in the shot clock. He also drew an offensive foul at one point and seemed to hold his own on defense pretty well.

Plus/minus isn’t a tremendous stat, but Wojcik finished plus-3 on Saturday. The goal for him isn’t to be Fears, it’s to keep MSU above sea level long enough that Fears and/or Divine Ugochukwu can get a serious rest. He did his job on Saturday, and he deserves some credit.

Perimeter Defense Improving

Michigan State's Divine Ugochukwu gets into a defensive stance while defending Cornell's Cooper Noard at the Breslin Center on Monday, Dec. 29, 2025. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

One of the reasons that last season’s team succeeded was its perimeter defense. The 2024-25 Spartans’ opponents only made 28.0% of their three-pointers, which ranked Michigan State second nationally.

MSU’s perimeter defense has not been as good as last season’s, but it’s starting to improve. Entering Saturday, the Spartans’ opponents had been shooting 30.4% of their threes, which put Michigan State at 57th nationally and sixth in the Big Ten.

It’s starting to get better during conference play. Washington only made three of its 19 three-point attempts against MSU on Saturday, which equates to just 15.8%. It’s the lowest percentage from beyond the arc the Spartans’ defense has forced all season and since last season’s season finale against Michigan, who went 3-for-24 from deep, or 12.5%.

During Big Ten play as a whole now, Michigan State has now given up made threes at just a 27.5% clip. That’s the best mark in the Big Ten, and a percentage point and a half better than UCLA’s 29.0% that ranks second.

Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo (left) has a conversation with guard Jeremy Fears Jr. (right) during a game against the San Jose State Spartans on Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

The defense has actually risen to be ranked No. 1 nationally on KenPom, with an adjusted defensive efficiency of just 90.2, which is a fancy projection of how many expected points the Spartans would allow per 100 possessions against an average Division I team. MSU took the top spot away from its arch-rival, Michigan, which now sits at second at 90.5. Houston is in a relatively distant third at 92.3.

So, if you’re looking for a serious, physical battle with some hatred sprinkled in, circle Jan. 30 on your calendar. That’s the day the Wolverines come to East Lansing.

Michigan State's Tom Izzo yells at a referee during a game against Northwestern at the Breslin Center on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE , and be sure to share your thoughts on MSU's win over Washington when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE . Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Spartans when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW