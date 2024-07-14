Michigan State's Frankie Fidler Got to Experience the NBA Draft Process This Offseason
Michigan State transfer forward Frankie Fidler has one year of eligibility left, which means he's less than a year away of potentially reaching his dream of making it to the NBA.
In fact, Fidler was already preparing for the league this offseason, having gone through the NBA Draft process in Arizona. It was there that he made his decision to join Michigan State.
"I was out there for about a month working out," Fidler said at the 2024 Moneyball Pro-Am on Tuesday. "And then had a few workouts with some NBA teams as well."
Fidler discussed some of his takeaways from the draft process.
"I think a lot of scouts like my build, like my play style," he said.
Fidler was able to learn what he needed to work on from that valuable process.
"[K]ind of just making my body better, getting quicker, getting faster, especially on the defensive end," he said. "And then just becoming a sharp-shooter as well."
Fidler transferred to Michigan State back in April after spending three seasons at the University of Nebraska Omaha.
As a member of the Mavericks, Fidler averaged 16.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 2.4 assists in 94 games. He made 91 starts.
In his final season with the program, Fidler averaged 20.1 points per game, 6.3 rebounds, and 2.6 assists. He was named to the All-Summit First Team.
Fidler's 16.0 points per game average as a Maverick ranks No. 1 in program history, his 1,505 points rank second, and his 32.9 minutes per game average is also No. 1.
The Spartan wing has shined so far at this year's Moneyball Pro-Am, giving the Spartan faithful very promising glimpses of what they can expect this fall.
Fidler dropped 45 points on Tuesday night. That followed an impressive first-week showing in which he posted 40 points on Night 2 and 32 on opening night.
The senior forward was Coach Tom Izzo's first transfer commit since 2021 when he landed former Michigan State guard Tyson Walker. Izzo then added transfer center Szymon Zapala this offseason, as well. Fidler will likely be the Spartans' starting small forward this coming season.
