Michigan State's Tom Izzo to Play in 2024 AREA 313 Celebrity Scramble, Will be Joined by Some Michigan Foes
Michigan State men's basketball coach Tom Izzo will have an opportunity to take his competitive nature from the hardwood to the links next month.
The longtime Spartan coach will once again be partaking in this year's AREA 313 Celebrity Scramble at the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic. Officials announced the participants on Thursday.
Izzo will be joined by two Detroit Lions -- Hall of Fame wide receiver Calvin Johnson and defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, a former Michigan Wolverine star. Another former Wolverine will be competing in the event, as NBA Hall of Famer Chris Webber will be on the course as well.
Hutchinson will be playing in the scramble for the first time, while Johnson and Webber will be returning for their third and second appearance, respectively.
Izzo will be looking to extend his win streak in the event, as his team has won the last two contests. This will be his fifth time competing in the annual scramble.
Another pair of celebrity participants are yet to be announced.
The AREA 313 Celebrity Scramble will be played on holes 14, 15 and 16 at the Detroit Golf Club on Tuesday, June 25. Hole No. 14 is a par-5, 15 is a par-3 and 16 is a par-4.
Per the Rocket Mortgage Classic's website, "PGA TOUR stars captain each team and are grouped with celebrity athletes and entertainers, players from THE JOHN SHIPPEN National Golf Invitational presented by Rocket Mortgage and corporate partners." There will be six teams, with four players on each team.
The event will run from 5 p.m. EST to 6 p.m.
This will be the sixth year Detroit Golf Club will host the Rocket Mortgage Classic. The event will go from June 27 to 30.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.