Finding Answers on Trip, MSU Prepares for Maryland Test

Michigan State is coming off an impressive 2–0 West Coast road trip, defeating Washington and Oregon by 17 and 16 points, respectively. While senior forward Jaxon Kohler has enjoyed a strong season overall, he struggled during the trip, forcing the Spartans to look elsewhere for production — and several players answered the call.

Against Washington, sophomore guard Jeremy Fears continued to build on his strong performance from the Indiana game. Fears finished with a game-high 19 points on 6-of-9 shooting from the field and 7-of-8 from the free-throw line. Although he tied a season-low with five assists, Fears made a significant impact defensively, recording three steals without committing a foul.

Senior center Carson Cooper also played a key role, particularly through an effective pick-and-roll partnership with Fears. Cooper scored 10 points and, despite not recording a block, made life difficult for Washington’s projected first-round NBA Draft pick, Hannes Steinbach. Steinbach scored 17 points but was limited to 6-of-14 shooting.

Michigan State also received valuable bench contributions. Freshmen Cam Ward and Jordan Scott each scored six points, with Ward adding seven rebounds and a block while Scott chipped in three rebounds. However, the standout reserve was Kur Teng, who continued to embrace his sixth-man role. Teng scored 11 points for the second consecutive game, matching his output from the Indiana contest.

The Spartans’ matchup against Oregon presented a different challenge. Michigan State opened the game sluggishly, committing six first-half turnovers while shooting just 11-of-24 from the field. The Spartans also struggled from beyond the arc, hitting only 3-of-12 three-point attempts, and went 3-of-6 from the free-throw line.

Kohler once again struggled, attempting just three shots and finishing with only two points. Teng also had a difficult outing, with his most notable moment coming from the bench, where head coach Tom Izzo famously called him out, saying that Teng “couldn’t guard my mother" who is 99 and a half years old.

Fortunately for Michigan State, Cooper, Fears, and Coen Carr stepped up. Cooper delivered a career-high 19 points on 8-of-10 shooting while adding four blocks. Carr added 15 points on 6-of-9 shooting and knocked down a career-high three three-pointers. Fears rounded out the trio with 14 points, while Trey Fort provided a spark off the bench with nine points.

With momentum in hand, Michigan State now returns home to face Maryland, a team still searching for consistency under a new head coach.

Scouting Maryland

Maryland enters the matchup amid a transition period. Former head coach Kevin Willard departed for Villanova, prompting the Terrapins to hire former Texas A&M head coach Buzz Williams. During his final four seasons with the Aggies, Williams led the program to four straight 20-win seasons and three consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances.

So far, however, Maryland has failed to meet expectations. The Terrapins sit at 8–11 overall and 1–7 in Big Ten play. Their struggles have intensified since losing leading scorer Pharrel Payne to injury against Michigan, as Maryland is just 2–6 in its last eight games without him.

In Payne’s absence, the Terrapins have leaned heavily on guards David Coit and Darius Adams, who average 15.4 and 12.3 points per game, respectively. Maryland is coming off an 89–70 road loss to Illinois, a game that quickly became noncompetitive. Andre Mills led the team off the bench with 16 points on 6-of-9 shooting, including 4-of-5 from three-point range. Coit added 15 points but struggled efficiently, shooting 5-of-15 overall and 1-of-8 from deep.

Michigan State’s West Coast sweep showcased the depth and resilience that have become hallmarks of Tom Izzo’s teams. Even with Kohler struggling, the Spartans found multiple ways to win behind strong guard play, interior efficiency, and defensive toughness. As Michigan State returns home to face a Maryland team still adjusting under new leadership, the Spartans will look to carry that momentum forward — and continue proving that they don’t need perfection from one player to succeed.

