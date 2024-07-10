Michigan State's Xavier Booker Worked out With LeBron, Bronny James This Offseason
Michigan State men's basketball center Xavier Booker is looking to take a huge leap in his sophomore campaign.
The former five-star recruit showed glimpses of the prospect fans had anticipated to see from Booker's career with the Green and White during his freshman season, but now it's time to make it the norm.
Booker is taking the necessary steps to do so. The sophomore center said that he even worked out with NBA star LeBron James and his son -- and new teammate -- Bronny James -- this offseason.
"I was actually in L.A., I was working out with him [Bronny James]," Booker said at the 2024 Moneyball Pro-Am on Tuesday. "I actually got a chance to work out with LeBron, too."
LeBron and Bronny were just two of many players the Spartan center was able to work with.
"It was great," Booker said. "I mean, I got a chance to work out with -- I mean I saw so many guys out there -- I got a chance to work out with Jaren Jackson out there. ... I'm signed with Klutch Sports, so I was with their pre-draft guys getting their workout. So, I was kind of doing like a pre-draft workout with them, and LeBron kind of just jumped in.
"And Bronny was there. I think it was like Rob Dillingham, Justin Edwards, Terrence Shannon. So, we were all working out together."
Booker is a fan of LeBron, who is currently preparing to play in his fourth Olympic Games for Team USA this summer. Booker is looking forward to watching this elite Team USA take the court this month.
"I've been keeping up with their scrimmages and stuff," he said. " ... It's NBA superstars, so I'm excited to see all of them. I'm excited to see all of them. My favorite player is LeBron, but I mean, I think I'm excited to see Anthony Edwards, Kevin Durant."
The Spartan faithful should be ecstatic about what Booker will have to offer next season. His workouts with some of the best at the next level should only help his game as he prepares for an increased workload in his second season with the program.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.