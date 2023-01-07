Michigan State Basketball: 3 Keys to Beating Michigan

We are just hours away from one of the best rivalries in all of college basketball, and you can bet your bottom dollar that the Breslin Center will be rocking this afternoon.

Michigan State (10-4 overall, 2-1 Big Ten) is set to host bitter in-state rival Michigan (9-5, 3-0) in an important tilt for both programs, both in terms of bragging rights and in the Big Ten standings.

The Wolverines are currently tied atop the conference standings with Wisconsin, and would remain their with a victory today. The Spartans, meanwhile, dropped a conference home game earlier this season to Northwestern and can't afford to lose another today.

As final preparations for the game are made, here are three keys for Michigan State to knock off their rivals today...

1.) Limit Hunter Dickinson's impact

It's no secret that Michigan junior center Hunter Dickinson is the player that the Spartans must slow down this afternoon. Not only is the seven-footer the Wolverines' best player, he's also the emotional leader of their group.

Dickinson is a tough player to stop entirely, but if the Spartans can limit his efficiency and impact they'll win this game. The goal should be to hold the Wolverine center under 20 points and below 60 percent shooting from the field. Do that, and I think Michigan State wins this game comfortably.

MSU center Mady Sissoko must stay out of foul trouble, especially early in this game. He has the athleticism and strength to body Dickinson in the post and make things difficult defensively. However, if Sissoko gets in foul trouble, that burden would get passed to either Joey Hauser — who would be undersized — or Jaxon Kohler, who hasn't had to guard a player of Dickinson's size and caliber yet in his collegiate career.

2.) Attack U-M point guard Dug McDaniel

I'm not sure who Michigan point guard Dug McDaniel will defend in this game, but whichever player McDaniel is matched up with needs to attack the freshman on the offensive end.

McDaniel doesn't have the size to defend A.J. Hoggard, and Tyson Walker is much too crafty for the freshman, in my opinion. My guess is that McDaniel is matched up with Jaden Akins (if he starts) to begin the game.

Michigan has played mostly man-to-man defense in its last two games against Maryland and Penn State. I wouldn't be surprised to see the Wolverines attempt more zone defense today, but MSU should be able to take advantage of some individual matchups against U-M in those man-to-man situtions.

3.) Limit turnovers, score in transition

I'm cheating a bit here by going two-for-one, but these are both big keys to the game as well.

Michigan ranks near the top of the country in fewest turnovers per game, so Michigan State can't give the Wolverines extra possessions by being careless with the basketball. The Spartans have made great strides in limiting turnovers this season, and that must continue today.

Secondly, while Michigan State always wants to get out in transition and score quick baskets, there should be an even bigger emphasis on that today. Nothing excites and fires up the Breslin Center crowd like fastbreak points, and the louder that crowd gets today, the more difficult it will be on the Wolverines.

Michigan's half-court defense has been subpar throughout the season, so I don't anticipate the Spartans going through too many scoring droughts. However, those fastbreak baskets can bury teams in a hurry.