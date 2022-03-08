Three Michigan State Spartans selected for Big Ten Conference's end-of-season awards

Michigan State's Gabe Brown and Malik Hall were selected as All-Big Ten honorees, and Max Christie was named to the conference's All-Freshman squad when the Big Ten announced its end-of-season awards on Tuesday.

Brown, a senior, was a third team All-Big Ten selection by the conference's coaches, and an honorable mention among the league's media voting panel. He led Michigan State in scoring this season at 11.5 points per game, and his stat line includes 3.9 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 0.8 steals per game.

Hall, a junior, received honorable mention All-Big Ten recognition from the conference's coaches. Hall was one of the Big Ten's best "sixth men" this season, averaging 9.6 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 0.5 steals per game, primarily coming off the bench for the Spartans.

Christie, meanwhile, was the Spartans' third-leading scorer at 9.3 ppg as a freshman. Head coach Tom Izzo also praised the freshman's defensive prowess throughout the season. Christie averaged 3.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

It could be argued that the Spartan freshman was the early front-runner for the conference's "Freshman of the Year" award. Christie quickly earned five "Big Ten Freshman of the Week" selections in the first half of the season. However, the freshman's offensive production slowed in the month of February, and ultimately Ohio State's Malaki Branham was named the Big Ten's top freshman in 2021-22.

Wisconsin's Johnny Davis was selected as Big Ten Player of the Year, and Badger head coach Greg Gard was named the conference's Coach of the Year.

Rutgers' Caleb McConnell was named the league's Defensive Player of the Year, while Purdue's Trevion Williams earned Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year.

The full All-Big Ten selections can be viewed below:

First Team All-Big Ten

Johnny Davis — Wisconsin *

Keegan Murray — Iowa **

Kofi Cokcburn — Illinois **

Jaden Ivey — Purdue

E.J. Liddell — Ohio State

(**) — Unanimous selection, coaches and media, (*) Unanimous selection, coaches

Second Team All-Big Ten

Hunter Dickinson — Michigan **

Zach Edey — Purdue **

Trayce Jackson-Davis — Indiana **

Ron Harper Jr. — Rutgers **

Trent Frazier — Illinois **

Brad Davison — Wisconsin *

(**) — Coaches and Media, (*) Coaches only

Third Team All-Big Ten

Trevion Williams — Purdue ***

Malaki Branham — Ohio State ***

Bryce McGowens — Nebraska ***

Alfonso Plumber — Illinois ***

Brad Davison — Wisconsin **

Gabe Brown — Michigan State *

Geo Baker — Rutgers *

(***) Coaches and Media, (**) Media only, (*) Coaches only

All-Big Ten Honorable Mention

Jordan Bohannon — Iowa ***

Fatts Russell — Maryland ***

Jamison Battle — Minnesota ***

Payton Willis — Minnesota ***

John Harrar — Penn State ***

Sasha Stefanovic — Purdue ***

Tyler Wahl — Wisconsin ***

Xavier Johnson — Indiana **

Race Thompson — Indiana **

Eric Ayala — Maryland **

Eli Brooks — Michigan **

Gabe Brown — Michigan State **

Pete Nance — Northwestern **

Geo Baker — Rutgers **

Caleb McConnell — Rutgers **

Paul Mulgahy — Rutgers **

Clifford Omoruyi — Rutgers **

Malik Hall — Michigan State *

(***) Coaches and Media, (**) Media only, (*) Coaches only

All-Big Ten Defensive Team

Caleb McConnell — Rutgers

E.J. Liddell — Ohio State

Trent Frazier — Illinois

Trayce Jackson-Davis — Indiana

Eric Hunter Jr. — Purdue

All-Big Ten Freshman Team

Malaki Branham — Ohio State

Bryce McGowens — Nebraska

Max Christie — Michigan State

Moussa Diabate — Michigan

Chucky Hepburn — Wisconsin