Skip to main content

Three Michigan State Spartans selected for Big Ten Conference's end-of-season awards

Michigan State had three players selected for All-Big Ten honors

Michigan State's Gabe Brown and Malik Hall were selected as All-Big Ten honorees, and Max Christie was named to the conference's All-Freshman squad when the Big Ten announced its end-of-season awards on Tuesday.

Brown, a senior, was a third team All-Big Ten selection by the conference's coaches, and an honorable mention among the league's media voting panel. He led Michigan State in scoring this season at 11.5 points per game, and his stat line includes 3.9 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 0.8 steals per game.

Hall, a junior, received honorable mention All-Big Ten recognition from the conference's coaches. Hall was one of the Big Ten's best "sixth men" this season, averaging 9.6 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 0.5 steals per game, primarily coming off the bench for the Spartans.

Christie, meanwhile, was the Spartans' third-leading scorer at 9.3 ppg as a freshman. Head coach Tom Izzo also praised the freshman's defensive prowess throughout the season. Christie averaged 3.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

It could be argued that the Spartan freshman was the early front-runner for the conference's "Freshman of the Year" award. Christie quickly earned five "Big Ten Freshman of the Week" selections in the first half of the season. However, the freshman's offensive production slowed in the month of February, and ultimately Ohio State's Malaki Branham was named the Big Ten's top freshman in 2021-22.

Wisconsin's Johnny Davis was selected as Big Ten Player of the Year, and Badger head coach Greg Gard was named the conference's Coach of the Year.

Rutgers' Caleb McConnell was named the league's Defensive Player of the Year, while Purdue's Trevion Williams earned Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year.

The full All-Big Ten selections can be viewed below:

First Team All-Big Ten

Johnny Davis — Wisconsin *

Keegan Murray — Iowa **

Kofi Cokcburn — Illinois **

Jaden Ivey — Purdue

E.J. Liddell — Ohio State

(**) — Unanimous selection, coaches and media, (*) Unanimous selection, coaches

Second Team All-Big Ten

Hunter Dickinson — Michigan **

Zach Edey — Purdue **

Trayce Jackson-Davis — Indiana **

Ron Harper Jr. — Rutgers **

Trent Frazier — Illinois **

Brad Davison — Wisconsin *

(**) — Coaches and Media, (*) Coaches only

Third Team All-Big Ten

Trevion Williams — Purdue ***

Malaki Branham — Ohio State ***

Bryce McGowens — Nebraska ***

Alfonso Plumber — Illinois ***

Brad Davison — Wisconsin **

Gabe Brown — Michigan State *

Geo Baker — Rutgers *

(***) Coaches and Media, (**) Media only, (*) Coaches only

Scroll to Continue

Read More

All-Big Ten Honorable Mention

Jordan Bohannon — Iowa ***

Fatts Russell — Maryland ***

Jamison Battle — Minnesota ***

Payton Willis — Minnesota ***

John Harrar — Penn State ***

Sasha Stefanovic — Purdue ***

Tyler Wahl — Wisconsin ***

Xavier Johnson — Indiana **

Race Thompson — Indiana **

Eric Ayala — Maryland **

Eli Brooks — Michigan **

Gabe Brown — Michigan State **

Pete Nance — Northwestern **

Geo Baker — Rutgers **

Caleb McConnell — Rutgers **

Paul Mulgahy — Rutgers **

Clifford Omoruyi — Rutgers **

Malik Hall — Michigan State *

(***) Coaches and Media, (**) Media only, (*) Coaches only

All-Big Ten Defensive Team

Caleb McConnell — Rutgers

E.J. Liddell — Ohio State

Trent Frazier — Illinois

Trayce Jackson-Davis — Indiana

Eric Hunter Jr. — Purdue

All-Big Ten Freshman Team

Malaki Branham — Ohio State

Bryce McGowens — Nebraska

Max Christie — Michigan State

Moussa Diabate — Michigan

Chucky Hepburn — Wisconsin

USATSI_17849477_168388427_lowres
Basketball

Three Michigan State Spartans selected for Big Ten Conference's end-of-season awards

By Matthew Lounsberry45 seconds ago
BrianGreeneWSU
MSU Recruiting

Michigan State adds Washington State transfer center Brian Greene

By Kenny Jordan19 hours ago
USATSI_17845439_168388427_lowres
Basketball

Everything Tom Izzo said after Michigan State's 77-67 win over Maryland

By Matthew Lounsberry23 hours ago
VromanWalkOn
MSU Recruiting

Michigan State picks up preferred walk-on wide receiver Tyler Vroman

By Kenny JordanMar 7, 2022
USATSI_17844005_168388427_lowres
Basketball

Michigan State's Tom Izzo reaches 663 career wins, sets new Big Ten record

By Matthew LounsberryMar 6, 2022
USATSI_17844590_168388427_lowres
Basketball

Five Takeaways: Michigan State holds off Maryland's rally to send seniors out right

By Matthew LounsberryMar 6, 2022
USATSI_17060004_168388427_lowres
Football

Michigan State-Michigan listed amongst "most anticipated rematches" in 2022

By Matthew LounsberryMar 6, 2022
BrandonJordanWorkOut2022
MSU Football

Brandon Jordan to host NFL nose tackle retreat in East Lansing

By Kenny JordanMar 6, 2022