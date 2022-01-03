Skip to main content
    •
    January 3, 2022
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Michigan State basketball holds serve in latest AP Poll

    There was movement near the top of the Associated Press Top 25 poll, but the Spartans hold their position at No. 10 in the nation
    Author:

    Michigan State basketball held its position at No. 10 this week in the updated Associated Press Top 25 poll. The Spartans defeated High Point and Northwestern this week to push their winning streak to seven games.

    The Top 7 of the poll remained the same as last week -- No. 1 Baylor, No. 2 Duke, No. 3 Purdue, No. 4 Gonzaga, No. 5 UCLA, No. 6 Kansas, No. 7 USC. Arizona climbed on spot to No. 8, while No. 9 Auburn jumped two spots after a blowout win over No. 21 LSU.

    No. 13 Ohio State and No. 23 Wisconsin bring the Big Ten's representation up to four teams in the poll. Illinois, Iowa and Minnesota are all receiving votes.

    Providence was the biggest riser in this week's poll, jumping five spots to No. 16 after wins over Seton Hall and DePaul. The Friars are 13-1 on the season.

    Read More

    Seton Hall, meanwhile, took the biggest drop in the rankings, falling nine spots to No. 24 after consecutive losses to Providence and Villanova.

    This week, Michigan State will host Nebraska on Wednesday before traveling to Ann Arbor to battle rival Michigan on Saturday.

    For the full Associated Press Top 25, click here

    USATSI_17425090_168388427_lowres
    Basketball

    Michigan State basketball holds serve in latest AP Poll

    12 seconds ago
    USATSI_17159486_168388427_lowres
    Football

    Michigan State defensive lineman Kyle King enters transfer portal

    13 hours ago
    USATSI_17397438_168388427_lowres
    Basketball

    Five observations: No. 10 Michigan State gets ugly road win at Northwestern

    19 hours ago
    USATSI_15270973_168388427_lowres
    Football

    Michigan State O-lineman declares for 2022 NFL Draft

    Jan 1, 2022
    USATSI_17434284_168388427_lowres
    Football

    Spartan Football Essentials: The Last Bites of the Peach are the Sweetest

    Dec 31, 2021
    TuckerPeachBowl
    MSU Football

    The best is yet to come for Michigan State Football

    Dec 31, 2021
    USATSI_17431536_168388427_lowres
    Football

    Five Takeaways: Michigan State comes back to win the Peach Bowl

    Dec 30, 2021
    GruffSparty
    Football

    Staff predictions: No. 10 Michigan State, No. 12 Pittsburgh meet in Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

    Dec 30, 2021