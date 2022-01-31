Michigan State hoops falls in latest Associated Press Top 25 poll

After splitting games with Illinois and Michigan in Week 12, the Spartans have taken a slight drop in the updated Week 13 AP Poll

Michigan State fell three spots in Week 13 of the Associated Press Top 25 poll. The Spartans now reside in the No. 13 spot in the rankings. This comes after Michigan State split games with Illinois (L, 56-55) and Michigan (W, 83-67) last week.

The Spartans will have two road games this week at Maryland (Feb. 1) and at Rutgers (Feb. 5).

No. 1 Auburn held its spot atop the Top 25 rankings, earning 49 first-place votes. The Tigers are followed closely by No. 2 Gonzaga, who received 12 first-place votes.

No. 3 UCLA rose four spots this week, followed by No. 4 Purdue, who climbed two spots. Jumping seven spots for the largest move up this week was No. 5 Kentucky, who had an impressive 80-62 win at Kansas on Saturday. The Jayhawks, meanwhile, fell five spots to No. 10.

Rounding out the AP Top 10 are No. 6 Houston, No. 7 Arizona, No. 8 Baylor and No. 9 Duke.

Joining the Boilermakers and Spartans as ranked teams out of the Big Ten Conference are No. 11 Wisconsin, No. 16 Ohio State and No. 18 Illinois, while Indiana and Iowa are still receiving votes.

The biggest fall this week was suffered by No. 25 LSU, who dropped six spots following a 77-68 defeat at the hands of TCU. The Tigers have lost four of their last five games.

There was one new entry in the AP Top 25 — No. 23 Texas, who replaced previous-No. 25 Davidson.

For the full Associated Press Top 25 rankings, click here.