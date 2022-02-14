Michigan State men's basketball continues its descent in latest AP Poll

The Spartans continue to trend in the wrong direction as we enter the final month of the regular season

Michigan State fell two more spots in Week 15's edition of the Associated Press Top 25 poll released on Monday, coming in ranked No. 19 in the nation. The Spartans have moved down in the poll for four consecutive weeks, which coincides with MSU's 4-4 record over their past eight games.

This past week, Michigan State (18-6, 9-4 Big Ten) suffered a 70-62 loss to Wisconsin before rebounding with a 76-61 win over Indiana, both at the Breslin Center.

No. 1 Gonzaga reclaimed the top spot for the first time since Week 11. After holding the top spot for the past three weeks, Auburn dropped to No. 2 in the poll following their overtime loss to Arkansas this week. The Bulldogs and Tigers have been No. 1 and/or No. 2 in the poll for five consecutive weeks.

No. 3 Arizona and No. 4 Kentucky each moved up one spot, while No. 5 Purdue fell two spots following their 24-point loss at Michigan last Thursday.

No. 6 Kansas moved up a pair of spots in the poll, while No. 7 Baylor and No. 8 Providence each moved up three spots. No. 9 Duke fell two spots, but No. 10 Villanova made the biggest leap of any team this week, rising five spots to round out the Top 10.

Joining the Boilermakers and Spartans as ranked teams out of the Big Ten Conference are No. 12 Illinois, No. 15 Wisconsin and No. 18 Ohio State. In addition, Iowa and Rutgers fall amongst "Others receiving votes".

No. 14 Houston suffered the biggest fall of Week 15, dropping eight spots following losses to SMU and Memphis.

No. 22 Wyoming, No. 23 Arkansas and No. 25 Alabama were each new entries in the AP Poll this week.

For the full Associated Press Top 25 poll, click here.