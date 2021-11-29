Skip to main content
    • November 29, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Michigan State basketball enters AP Top 25

    The Spartans are ranked in the AP Top 25 for the first time in the 2021-22 season
    Author:

    Following a strong performance in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament last weekend, Michigan State basketball finds themselves ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 poll.

    Ranked for the first time this season, the Spartans make their debut in the poll at No. 22.

    Following the season-opening loss to then-No. 3 Kansas, Michigan State reeled off five consecutive wins, including victories over Butler, Loyola-Chicago and UConn.

    At the top of the poll, Duke is ranked No. 1 following its win over Gonzaga this past weekend. The Zags fell back two spots to No. 3, while Purdue climbed to the No. 2 spot.

    Read More

     Baylor climbed two spots to No. 4 after defeating Michigan State in the Battle 4 Atlantis championship game. The Bears are followed by No. 5 UCLA.

    No. 6 Villanova, No. 7 Texas, No. 8 Kansas, No. 9 Kentucky and No. 10 Arkansas round out the Top 10.

    Following a difficult start to the season, the Big Ten Conference is down to just four teams currently ranked. No. 23 Wisconsin and No. 24 Michigan join the Boilermakers and the Spartans in the AP Poll.

    Amongst the "Others receiving votes" category are Illinois, Ohio State, Indiana and Iowa.

    For the full AP Top 25 poll, click here

    USATSI_17233023_168388427_lowres
    Basketball

    Michigan State basketball enters AP Top 25

    20 seconds ago
    USATSI_17242771_168388427_lowres
    Football

    Spartans sit just outside Top 10 in updated Associated Press Poll

    23 hours ago
    USATSI_17242877_168388427_lowres
    Football

    Michigan State stands pat in Coaches Poll

    Nov 28, 2021
    USATSI_17242852_168388427_lowres
    Football

    Spartan Football Essentials: Plowing Through to Protect the Woodshed

    Nov 27, 2021
    USATSI_17242772_168388427_lowres
    Football

    Five takeaways: Michigan State beats Penn State for 10th win

    Nov 27, 2021
    GruffSparty
    Football

    Staff predictions: Depleted Spartans host Penn State on 'Senior Day'

    Nov 27, 2021
    PODCASTgOOD bAD uGLY msu fOOTBALL
    Football

    The Good, the Bad and the Ugly: MSU faces injury concerns, Mel Tucker gets extension

    Nov 27, 2021
    PODCAST STATE OF MSU FOOTBALL
    Football

    State of MSU Football: Mel Tucker signs extension, Spartans seek 10th win

    Nov 27, 2021