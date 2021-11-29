Michigan State basketball enters AP Top 25

The Spartans are ranked in the AP Top 25 for the first time in the 2021-22 season

Following a strong performance in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament last weekend, Michigan State basketball finds themselves ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 poll.

Ranked for the first time this season, the Spartans make their debut in the poll at No. 22.

Following the season-opening loss to then-No. 3 Kansas, Michigan State reeled off five consecutive wins, including victories over Butler, Loyola-Chicago and UConn.

At the top of the poll, Duke is ranked No. 1 following its win over Gonzaga this past weekend. The Zags fell back two spots to No. 3, while Purdue climbed to the No. 2 spot.

Baylor climbed two spots to No. 4 after defeating Michigan State in the Battle 4 Atlantis championship game. The Bears are followed by No. 5 UCLA.

No. 6 Villanova, No. 7 Texas, No. 8 Kansas, No. 9 Kentucky and No. 10 Arkansas round out the Top 10.

Following a difficult start to the season, the Big Ten Conference is down to just four teams currently ranked. No. 23 Wisconsin and No. 24 Michigan join the Boilermakers and the Spartans in the AP Poll.

Amongst the "Others receiving votes" category are Illinois, Ohio State, Indiana and Iowa.

