Skip to main content

Long-time Michigan State assistant to fill head coaching vacancy at Western Michigan

After nearly two decades in East Lansing, he's getting a chance to lead the Broncos in the MAC

On Monday, reports began surfacing that long-time Michigan State men's basketball assistant Dwayne Stephens will be hired at the next head coach at Western Michigan.

Stephens just concluded his 19th season on Tom Izzo's staff, and his 10th as associated head coach for the Spartans.

A Michigan State alum who played for the Spartans from 1989-93, Stephens joined Izzo's staff in 2003. He was primarily responsible for coaching the Spartans big men, and helped develop talents such as Draymond Green and Xavier Tillman, among others. Stephens also coached future first round draft picks Adreian Payne, Miles Bridges and Jaren Jackson Jr.

Known as a strong recruiter, Stephens will be a tough guy to replace for Michigan State, though the move is not an unexpected one for Izzo. Michigan State's head coach advocated for Stephens to get the head coaching job at Western Michigan when the job came open back in 2020.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Broncos ultimately decided to hire within the program, promoting assistant Clayton Bates, who was fired after just two seasons leading Western Michigan's program.

After the job came open again this year, Stephens was among one of the leading candidates, alongside Michigan assistant and Western Michigan alum Saddi Washington, who elected to remain on the Wolverines staff.

After nearly going 20 years with the same coaching staff, Izzo will now make new hires in back-to-back offseasons. There have been rumblings that the Spartan head coach could make a run at Tom Crean, who was fired by Georgia this offseason.

Crean also has head coaching experience in the Midwest footprint at Indiana and Marquette, and would help fill the recruiting void left by Stephens absence.

USATSI_15959124_168388427_lowres
Football

Optimism is high, but Michigan State football has cause for concern at Offensive Line

By Matthew LounsberryApr 1, 2022
USATSI_17927492_168388427_lowres
Basketball

Michigan State freshman will test NBA Draft waters

By Matthew LounsberryApr 1, 2022
USATSI_17193391_168388427_lowres
Basketball

Michigan State's Nia Clouden earns All-America honors from WBCA and Associated Press

By Matthew LounsberryMar 31, 2022
Picciotti
MSU Recruiting

Michigan State makes 'Top 12' for four-star linebacker Phil Picciotti

By Kenny JordanMar 31, 2022
USATSI_17985645_168388427_lowres
Football

Everything Pass Rush Specialist Brandon Jordan said at his spring practice availability

By Matthew LounsberryMar 31, 2022
USATSI_16991607_168388427_lowres
Basketball

Michigan State men's basketball freshman walk-on enters transfer portal

By Matthew LounsberryMar 31, 2022
USATSI_16515885_168388427_lowres
Football

Michigan State's Chris Kapilovic talks O-line depth, young guys who have stood out in spring practice

By Matthew LounsberryMar 30, 2022
USATSI_17939120_168388427_lowres
Basketball

Michigan State's Marcus Bingham Jr. to declare for NBA Draft, forgoes extra year of eligibility

By Matthew LounsberryMar 29, 2022