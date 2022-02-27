Everything AJ Hoggard said after Michigan State's win over No. 4 Purdue

Following Michigan State's 68-65 victory over Purdue, starting point guard AJ Hoggard shared his thoughts on a variety of topics related to the Spartans big win over the Boilermakers.

On what sparked transition offense:

“Our defensive effort, our energy that we brought from the beginning of the game, and getting stops early on allowed us to get out in transition. Because, you can only really run and be as effective as we want to be if we get stops. So, just getting stops today was key in our transition.”

On what he told Tyson before final play:

“I told him, ‘Take us home.’ Flat out. Just told him, ‘Take us home.’ I believe in him, so I trusted him and knew he could get it done, and he came through like he did.”

On winning fast break points, 19-2:

“It changes a lot. We are a fast break team, everyone knows that, so just being able to play our game. Even with them pinching outlets, trying to slow us down, just getting stops and being able to run and convert in transition was big. Because, that got our shooters going tonight, helped bring Gabe and Max along, getting easy buckets in the run out and start hitting shots. They seen shots go through tonight early on, so that was big for us.”

On guarding Jaden Ivey:

“I just came in and tried to do my job. My job today was to try to slow him down. That was just my focus coming in this whole week. So, I thought I did a good job of that tonight, but that was just my focus – winning and just doing anything for my team to help us win.”

On why there are so many close games between MSU, Purdue:

“I really couldn’t tell you. I just think we kind of found ourselves with our backs against the wall, losing these last couple games, so we just tried to find a way to get out of it. Today was just one of those days. Tyson came through with a big shot, like we all know. So, I just think us getting up out of our little slump was just big today. That was our focus – getting a win, a huge win, against a Top 5 team and just trying to get back on track.”

On playing w/ desperation, hearing whispers about NCAAs:

“We just take it one game at a time, but being competitive. None of us like to lose, so, we dropped those last three games and the focus was to get one at home. A statement game tonight, just playing against a Top 5 team, we knew we had to bring it. Because we know how talented and how good they are. So, we kind of brought it tonight, a little extra, just so we could come out with the win.”