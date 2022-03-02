Everything Gabe Brown said after Michigan State's loss to Michigan

The senior captain was disappointed in the Spartans' effort level against the Wolverines

In what is likely his final game against rival Michigan, Michigan State senior Gabe Brown was disappointed in his team's effort level, and angry that he wasn't able to get another win over the Wolverines. He discussed that and more with the media following the Spartans' 87-70 loss.

On lack of energy:

“I just feel like we didn’t have the energy today, as a group. Even myself. I’ve got to bring it, everybody has to bring it each and every day. We’ve got a big game coming up this week, so we just have to go down there and try to get a win.”

On defensive breakdowns vs. Michigan:

“They hit some tough shots, they hit some good shots. We didn’t follow our scouting report to the T, which we normally do. But, yeah, we’ve just got to move on.”

On Hunter Dickinson’s post presence:

“Yeah, that opened it up a lot. He did a good job of sealing down there and scoring the ball. And the guards just happened to be open and hit shots.”

On second half run to cut deficit to 13 pts:

“We were just playing with more grit, more energy. We were just trying to chip away as much as possible, and at the end of the day we didn’t come up with the win.”

On what part of scouting report they failed to do:

“Dribble penetration. That was the main thing. Our guards didn’t do a good job of dribble penetration, and bigs didn’t keep them out of the paint. That our main two things that we wanted to focus on.”

On losing perhaps his final game against Michigan:

“I’m mad. I wanted to win as much as anybody. This was a home game for me, kind of, and I wanted to go out here and get the win, and I didn’t get the job done.”