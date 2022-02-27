Everything Michigan State's Tyson Walker said after game-winning shot vs. Purdue

Tyson Walker was the final hero for the Spartans in their upset win over the Boilermakers

It was a total team victory, but the biggest shot of the game was delivered by point guard Tyson Walker in Michigan State's 68-65 win over No. 4 Purdue. After playing the role of the hero, the transfer from Northeastern met with the media to discuss the game.

On game-winning shot:

“That shot right there is how I’ve always done that move since I was a freshman in high school. So I just knew, once it left my hand, that it was good.”

“We knew they were going to switch, switch [the center], so we just wanted to ball screen just so we could get the switch, and just for me to make a play.”

On his confidence:

“In my head, I’m like, if they score, I’m going to come down and make a shot. Because, I felt the same way when we played Illinois – but they scored that time – but I was going to come down and make a shot [against] Illinois. So, today, I’m going to make a shot and we’re going to win the game like that.”

On where this shot ranks in his career:

“This is number one – easily. Easily, number one.”

On defensive game plan, execution:

“The game plan was just to guard. It seems like it’s a surprise, but that’s what we’re doing when we were looking really good on defense at the beginning of the year. So, all it was, was us getting back to what we do on defense.”

On having the nerve to take final shot:

“That’s just something you dream about when I’m in my backyard at home – just practicing my moves, counting down in my head. And that’s just how it felt. It was just routine.”

On team’s energy, effort-level:

“Just realizing that we lost a couple games but we’re not out. We’re still playing for something. So, just that and motivation in and of itself, playing against the No. 4 team and this being our second-to-last home game. So, we just wanted to go out and play as hard as we can.”

On Breslin Center reaction to game-winner:

“Honestly, something’s wrong with me. I can’t really hear the crowd most of the time. Honestly. So, I didn’t really recognize. But, after I made it, I smiled. It felt good.”

On whether Michigan State was desperate:

“I don’t think we were desperate. We just, kind of in a way, felt disrespected. Just feeling like everybody’s given up on us. So, we went and wanted to prove a point.”

On winning turnover battle vs Purdue:

“It felt good. We got out and we were running. We beat them in the fast break game, and that was a big part of it. So, not turning the ball over, getting more shots, was good for us today.”