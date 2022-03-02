Everything Tyson Walker said after Michigan State's loss to Michigan

The point guard had a solid game, but the Spartans need more scoring punch against the Wolverines

Michigan State point guard Tyson Walker re-entered the starting lineup against Michigan due to AJ Hoggard's illness. Walker had a solid game with 11 points on 4-of-9 shooting, and added four assists and no turnovers.

However, Walker failed to make the Wolverines pay for constantly going under ball-screens, as the point guard was 0-for-2 from beyond the three-point line. Walker spoke to the media following the game to discuss a variety of topics.

On AJ Hoggard’s illness:

“I found out I was starting yesterday, just because he’s a little bit not feeling good. Not having him kind of hurt, because we’re non-stop, we’re pushing the ball and I got a little bit tired.”

On his aggressiveness, shot selection:

“I actually shot more shots today then I did the past couple games. But, I had some shots that I didn’t take. I’ve got to make better reads with those, just when they go under ball screens, to shoot it.”

On half-court offense struggles, self-inflicted or Michigan-inflicted?:

“It was us. We didn’t do what we’ve been practicing the past couple days – just moving the ball, cutting and stuff. We just kind of got stagnant on the floor, playing too much one-on-one.”

“We were taking too many quick shots, and we just weren’t guarding.”

On lack of energy:

“I don’t think it was a lack of energy. I just feel like we didn’t play as physical as we did the last game, and we didn’t seem like we were playing hard just because we were just letting them do what they want to do.”

On second half run to cut deficit to 13 pts:

“Better shots, playing defense and just running.”

On quick turnaround with Ohio State next:

“We just recognize that we’re still playing for something. The season’s not over. We’ve got to win. It’s a big game for us. This could help us for the Big Ten Tournament and everything. So, every game is still important. You don’t want to go out there and just lay an egg, so we’re still going to play as hard as we can.”