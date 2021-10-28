Skip to main content
    Michigan State downs Ferris State in first exhibition

    Spartans men's basketball took the court for the first time in 2021-22, hosting Ferris State in an exhibition
    Author:
    Publish date:

    EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan State men's basketball got its first taste of the 2021-22 season with a 92-58 victory over Ferris State in an exhibition on Wednesday.

    The Spartans were led by senior forward Gabe Brown with 19 points on 7-of-9 shooting, including 3-of-4 from the three-point line. Brown added 4 rebounds and a block.

    It was a good first showing for Michigan State, who is coming off of disappointing season a year ago. The Spartans went 15-13 overall, finished T-8th in the Big Ten with a record of 9-11, and lost to UCLA in the First Four round of the NCAA Tournament.

    Wednesday night was Spartan fans first chance to see stud 5-star freshman shooting guard Max Christie, and the youngster didn't disappoint.

    Christie finished his night with 17 points on 5-of-7 shooting, while adding 4 rebounds, 3 steals and an assist. He went 1-for-3 from beyond the three-point arc.

    A native of Rolling Meadows, Christie was the top prospect from the state of Illinois and No. 19 nationally in the 2021 class, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

    Senior Joey Hauser had 9 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists for the Spartans. Senior Marcus Bingham Jr. had 8 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists. Junior Malik Hall had 8 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assists off the bench for MSU.

    Michigan State will be back in action on Nov. 4, hosting their second and final exhibition game, this time against Grand Valley State.

