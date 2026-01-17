3 Spartans Who Need to Step Up for West Coast Win

After a big home win against Indiana, Michigan State basketball now begins its West Coast road trip with a matchup in Seattle, Washington, against the Huskies.

Against the Hoosiers, it was the Jeremy Fears show from the opening tip. Fears scored the Spartans’ first 10 points, and the first non-Fears basket didn’t come until more than 10 minutes into the game—a three-pointer from Jaxon Kohler.

Michigan State's head coach Tom Izzo thanks the alumni Izzone for supporting the Spartans in the victory over USC on Monday, Jan. 5, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The game remained tight into the second half, tied at 53, before Michigan State completely took control. The Spartans went on a decisive 19–0 run, holding Indiana scoreless for nearly seven minutes. Michigan State cruised to an 81–60 victory, improving to 15–2 overall and 5–1 in Big Ten play.

Coming off that dominant second-half performance, Michigan State now travels west with confidence. Last season, the Spartans dropped both West Coast games against UCLA and USC. This year, they’ll look to avoid a repeat and will need their veteran core to step up if they want to leave the West Coast with wins.

Jeremy Fears

Michigan State guard Jeremy Fears Jr. (1) dribbles against Indiana guard Conor Enright (5) during the second half at Breslin Center in East Lansing on Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Fears has now scored double-digit points in five straight games. While he has had nights where his shooting efficiency dipped—such as a 2-of-8 performance against Nebraska—he has consistently found ways to impact the game, particularly by getting to the free-throw line.

Against Indiana, Fears posted a career-high 23 points on 8-of-14 shooting from the field and 6-of-8 from the free-throw line.

In recent double-digit wins over Indiana, Cornell, and USC, Fears has been highly efficient, shooting a combined 21-of-38 from the field, 4-of-14 from three-point range, and 13-of-16 at the free-throw line.

Michigan State's Jeremy Fears Jr. slaps hands with fans after the Spartans win over Indiana on Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Last season on the West Coast against UCLA and USC, Fears totaled 18 points on 5-of-11 shooting and added 10 assists. While his role was smaller a year ago, he still made an impact.

Now firmly established as the heart and soul of the team, Fears will need to elevate his play even further if Michigan State hopes to beat Washington and avoid another difficult West Coast stretch.

Jaxon Kohler and Carson Cooper

Michigan State forward Jaxon Kohler (0) dribbles against Indiana forward Tucker Devries (12) during the first half at Breslin Center in East Lansing on Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jaxon Kohler has arguably been Michigan State’s best player this season and has emerged as one of the top performers in the Big Ten. He is averaging career highs across the board, including 14.4 points and 10.1 rebounds per game, while shooting an impressive 56.1 percent from the field and 51.6 percent from three-point range.

Against Indiana, while much of the attention went to Fears, Kohler quietly posted 16 points and 10 rebounds, shooting 56.6 percent from the floor.

Michigan State center Carson Cooper (15) defends Indiana guard Tayton Conerway (6) during the second half at Breslin Center in East Lansing on Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Carson Cooper has also enjoyed a career season, averaging 10.1 points and 7.2 rebounds per game. Though he had a quieter outing against Indiana with seven points and seven rebounds, his presence remains important in the Spartans’ frontcourt rotation.

In Washington’s most recent game, the Huskies struggled to contain Michigan’s frontcourt, allowing it to account for 50 of the Wolverines’ 82 points. With Kohler’s development as a perimeter shooter and Cooper’s ability as an offensive rebounder—averaging 2.3 per game—Michigan State has a clear opportunity to exploit Washington’s frontcourt defensive limitations.

Michigan State's head coach Tom Izzo, right, shakes hands with Northwestern's head coach Chris Collins before the game on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Michigan State heads into Seattle playing its best basketball of the season, fueled by a dominant second half against Indiana and strong performances from its core players. With Jeremy Fears leading the offense and a frontcourt duo capable of controlling the paint and stretching the floor, the Spartans are positioned to challenge a Washington team vulnerable inside. If Michigan State can bring the same defensive intensity and execution it showed against the Hoosiers, it has a strong chance to begin its West Coast trip on a winning note.

Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE , and be sure to share your thoughts on MSU's upcoming game vs. Washington when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE . Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Spartans when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW