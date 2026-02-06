Future Spartan Speaks about McDonald’s All-American Game Selection

Lilly Williams is a 6-foot-6 five-star center from Farmington Hills, Michigan, and the first Michigan State signee since Sidney Cooks in 2017 to be selected to the McDonald’s All American Game. While current Spartan Grace VanSlooten was selected in 2022, she was committed to Oregon at the time before later transferring to Michigan State.

Williams is one of the most highly touted players in the 2026 high school class. Rivals ranks her No. 21 nationally, 247Sports lists her at No. 30, and ESPN places her at No. 15 as a five-star recruit.

Howell's Lilly Williams, a Michigan State recruit, plays in her first high school game during a 59-17 victory at Grand Blanc on Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025. | Dan Zeppa/For the Livingston Daily / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Recently, Williams spoke with me about her reaction to being selected for the McDonald’s All American Game, as well as her transition from being homeschooled for most of her life to attending public school for her senior year.

Speaking on MAAG Selection

On Monday, the McDonald’s All American rosters were announced, and Williams was selected to the East Team.

“I was like, ‘Oh my gosh — that’s my name on the TV,’” Williams said. “It was kind of crazy. Then I started getting a bunch of phone calls from coaches congratulating me, and I was just super happy.”

“It didn’t really hit me that it was real until a few hours later,” she added. “It felt like a dream almost. It’s been a lifelong goal of mine to achieve this, so finally seeing my name on the screen and getting that reward for all the hard work was pretty crazy.”

Speaking about Attending Public School

Williams was homeschooled for most of her life before deciding to attend Howell High School in Michigan for her senior year, where she would continue both her academic and basketball careers.

“I’ve been homeschooled my whole life, and I honestly wasn’t even planning to go to a public school,” Williams said. “I was kind of just transitioning smoothly to Michigan State. But we started looking at high schools for my senior year to see if it was an option, and everything worked out with Howell. It just seemed like a great fit.”

Adjusting to public school can be a challenge — especially during senior year — but Williams credits the support system around her for making the transition seamless.

“Everything’s been super smooth,” she said. “It’s definitely different than what I’m used to, going to class every day with a tight schedule, but it’s been so much fun. There are so many people at Howell who support me — not just the coaches and teammates, but also the teachers. Everyone’s there to make the experience as good as possible.”

Williams on Robyn Fralick

After her time at Howell comes to an end, Williams will head to East Lansing to play for Michigan State and head coach Robyn Fralick.

Williams’ former coach with the Michigan Mystics, Dave Dahlin, consistently spoke highly of Fralick and believed she would be the perfect coach for Williams.

Michigan State's head coach Robyn Fralick calls out to players during the third quarter in the game against Michigan on Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“My coach always told me, ‘If I had to pick a coach for you, that would be Robyn Fralick,’” Williams said. “When she took the Michigan State job, he called me and said, ‘You see who the new coach is at Michigan State?’”

Once Fralick and her staff began recruiting her, Williams knew Michigan State was where she wanted to be.

“I started talking to her and meeting the coaching staff, and I just loved it,” Williams said. “I loved who they are as people, what they stand for, and their coaching style. They’ve made every single player on their team better.”

With her selection to the McDonald’s All American Game, Lilly Williams has officially cemented herself as one of the premier players in the 2026 class. From her unique homeschooling background to thriving in a public school setting and earning national recognition, Williams’ journey has been anything but ordinary.

As she prepares to take the next step in her career at Michigan State under Robyn Fralick, the Spartans are gaining not only an elite talent in the paint, but a driven competitor ready to make an immediate impact.

