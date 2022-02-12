Five Takeaways: No. 17 Michigan State tops Indiana in heated matchup

In a game that featured 45 total fouls, four technical fouls and an ejection, No. 17 Michigan State pulled away in the second half to beat Indiana, 76-61, in a heated matchup between the two Big Ten counterparts.

Michigan State's AJ Hoggard got the start for the Spartans, was playing an outstanding game before he was tossed from the game for taunting Indiana's bench. It was the sophomore second technical foul of the game.

Hoosier head coach Mike Woodson was also a recipient of a technical foul, as was Indiana starting forward Miller Kopp.

The first eight minutes were a back-and-forth struggle, with five lead changes and four ties as Michigan State took a slight, 12-11 advantage early. After the Spartans stretched their lead to 25-15 with a 13-4 run, Michigan State went into a scoring drought that lasted over five minutes. Indiana took advantage, scoring nine consecutive points to close back within 25-24 with just over three minutes left in the half.

The Spartans closed the half well however, taking a 37-30 lead into the locker room. The Hoosiers scored the first eight points of the second half to force Tom Izzo to call timeout, but Michigan State responded for their head coach, going on a 10-3 run of their own to regain the lead and settle into the second frame.

The Spartans maintained control from there, outscoring Indiana 39-31 in the second half to end a two-game losing skid.

1. Spartans bring needed energy

Izzo lamented his team's effort and energy level after the loss to Wisconsin, and his team brought it today against the Hoosiers. Even before things got dicey between the two squads, the Spartans' effort level on both ends of the floor was noticeably different. Then, once the talking and extra-curricular activities began between the opponents, it seemed to fire up Michigan State even more as they continued to add to their lead in the second half. When the Spartans play with the energy they had today, they can compete with anyone. But, as always, bringing that effort level consistently on a game-to-game basis is easier said than done.

2. Hoggard starts, Walker off the bench

Izzo shook up his lineup a little bit for this one, starting Hoggard over Tyson Walker against the Hoosiers. The head coach has been looking for better and more consistent production from his point guard position, and the move had the desired effect. Hoggard played with an intensity that has been lacking, and he was the clear leader for the Spartans through the first half with 11 points, five assists, four rebounds and just one turnover at the break.

In the second half, it was Walker who asserted himself, scoring 13 of his 15 points after the break, including a trio of three-point baskets. The transfer from Northeastern also had two steals. Meanwhile, Hoggard's ejection came with four minutes left in the game, and the sophomore finished his night with 14 points, eight assists, four rebounds and a steal against just two turnovers. Again, Izzo has been looking for better point guard play out of these two, and he got it from both of them today.

3. Free throw line continues to be kind

In a physical game with a lot of whistles, Michigan State had the upper hand due to its free throw shooting. The Spartans are the best free throw shooting team in the Big Ten, and the Hoosiers are the league's worst from the charity stripe. That rang true today, as Michigan State shot an outstanding 25-of-28 from the foul line, while Indiana struggled to a 16-for-27 mark. Malik Hall (8-for-8), Max Christie (6-for-6), Walker (2-for-2) and Joey Hauser (2-for-2) were each perfect from the stripe, while Hoggard when 6-of-7. The Spartans' ability to knock down free opportunities at the foul line could be a huge feather in their cap once we get to postseason play.

4. Gabe Brown, Marcus Bingham Jr. make minimal impact

It was a strange game for starters Gabe Brown and Marcus Bingham Jr., who both were in foul trouble for much of the contest. Brown was 0-for-4 from the floor and went scoreless in 16 minutes of game time. Bingham Jr., meanwhile, played just 13 minutes and was hedl to five points, two rebounds and a blocked shot. Luckily, Malik Hall stepped in to provide his usual contribution off the bench. The junior had 18 points of 4-of-9 shooting, and added six rebounds for the Spartans. This is back-to-back quiet games for Brown after he dropped 20 points against Rutgers a week ago. We'll see if he can get back on track next week.

5. Michigan State still in Big Ten race

The Big Ten regular season championship is far from decided, and the Spartans remain near the top of the race. While Michigan State (9-4) is currently in fourth place, the Spartans trail league leader Illinois (10-3) by only one game. Purdue (10-4) and Wisconsin (10-4) remain tied for second place, a half-game ahead of MSU. The Spartans hit the road this week with a trip to Penn State on Tuesday, before returning home for a massive rematch with the Fighting Illini next Saturday at the Breslin Center. Michigan State dropped a nail-biter, 56-55, at Illinois back on Jan. 25, but the Illini were without starters Andre Curbelo and Kofi Cockburn that day. The race for a conference crown remains wide open.