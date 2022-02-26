Five takeaways: Tyson Walker's late triple lifts Michigan State over No. 4 Purdue

Michigan State's Tyson Walker hit a three-pointer over Purdue's Trevion Williams with 1.4 seconds on the clock, and the Spartans ended their three-game losing streak with a 68-65 upset victory over the No. 4 Boilermakers.

Michigan Strate had four players who scored in double-figures, and two more scored eight points in a total team victory that took every ounce of toughness and grit the Spartans had in them.

Michigan State built an 18-12 lead through the first nine and a half minutes of play. Purdue closed the gap with a 9-2 run of their own over the next four minutes.

The half was back-and-forth from there, with the Spartans maintaining a slight lead throughout. Michigan State led 35-33 at halftime.

MSU maintained that two-point lead, 46-44, through the first seven minutes of the second half. The Spartans then mounted a 9-0 run, building their largest lead of the game at 55-44 with just under 11 minutes left.

The Boilermakers wouldn't go away however. Purdue began chipping away at Michigan State's lead, which was dwindled to 59-56 with just under four minutes left.

Purdue tied the game on multiple occasions down the stretch, but Walker's triple in the closing seconds finally put the Boilermakers away for good.

1. Energy level was noticeably different

Tom Izzo shook up his starting lineup — inserting Malik Hall and Julius Marble for Joey Hauser and Marcus Bingham Jr. — and the energy level was noticeably different right from the opening tip today. The Spartans played like a desperate basketball team, which they were after three consecutive losses and five defeats in their last six games. Marble scored 12 points on a perfect 5-for-5 from the floor. Hauser scored an efficient 8 points on 3-of-5 shooting. Hall and Bingham Jr. had quiet afternoon's but Bingham Jr. seemed more locked in on the defensive end today as well.

2. Spartans surrender two's, prevent three's

Purdue had a size advantage in the post with 7-foot-4 center Zach Edey, but Michigan State elected to mostly play him straight up in the post as opposed to double down off shooters. That defensive strategy allowed Edey to eat in the paint, but it also limited the open looks that the Boilermakers got from three-point range. Purdue was just 1-of-9 from the three-point line on Saturday. The Boilermakers finished with a 48-28 advantage in points in the paint, and Edey scored a career-high 25 points, but Izzo's strategy paid off for the Spartans.

3. Brown and Christie find their strokes

We've been tough on Gabe Brown and Max Christie for most of this month due to their poor shooting, but both guys broke out of their slumps today against Purdue. The pair combined to score 24 points for the Spartans, with 13 from the senior and 11 from the freshman. Each got off to quick offensive starts, which seemed to breathe life both into the Breslin Center crowd and in the Spartans on the floor. Brown shot 4-of-9 from the floor, and 3-of-5 from deep. Christie was 5-for-10 overall, knocking down one triple on three attempts. This is the wing play Michigan State needs to be successful.

4. Transition offense comes to life

The Spartans haven't been able to get out and run the way Izzo likes in recent weeks, but the transition offense came to life for Michigan State today. The Spartans had a 19-2 edge in fast break points over the Boilermakers, which help MSU hold off several rallies from Purdue. The difference was the Spartans defensive tenacity and a better job on the defensive glass. Michigan State had seven steals as a team, and scored 16 points off 17 Purdue turnovers. The Spartans also limited the Boilermakers to just seven offensive rebounds, despite Purdue's size advantage. Play solid defense, rebound the basketball with strength and get out and run — that's Tom Izzo basketball.

5. Izzo ties Bob Knight for most Big Ten wins

The head coach had to wait a while, but this win over Purdue gives Izzo 662 career victories in the Big Ten. That ties Indiana's Bob Knight for the most victories in Big Ten history. Michigan State has been a model for success in the Big Ten through-out Izzo's 27-year tenure. The Spartans have won four outright Big Ten championships, and have earned shares of seven more in his career. Michigan State has also won more Big Ten Tournament championships than any other conference team.

The next opponent for Michigan State, with Izzo one victory away from the most Big Ten wins in history, is fittingly...the archrival Michigan Wolverines.