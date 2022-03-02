Five takeaways: Michigan State bulldozed on the road at Michigan

Just days after a big win over then-No. 4 Purdue, Michigan State got punched in the mouth early and never recovered in an 87-70 loss at Michigan on Tuesday night.

Inconsistency has plagued these Spartans throughout the season, and it reared it's ugly head again tonight as Michigan State was never able to match the energy and effort level of the Wolverines tonight.

The teams traded baskets in the early-proceedings, before Michigan landed the first big body blow with a 14-0 run that put the Wolverines up 23-11 through the first seven minutes.

Trailing 33-22, the Spartans suffered another blow when Michigan went on another 8-0 run to stretch lead to 41-24 at the under-four minutes timeout in the first half.

Michigan State trailed 44-28 at halftime after shooting just 39.3 percent from the floor and 1-of-6 from the three-point line. The Wolverines, meanwhile, were incredibly efficient on offense in the opening 20 minutes, shooting 63 percent from the floor and a blazing 62.5 percent from deep.

Michigan's lead grew to as many as 22 points, 55-33, in the first two minutes of the second frame. The teams continues to trade buckets until the Spartans moved back to within striking distance with a 7-0 run to cut their deficit to 64-51 with 9:36 left in the game.

The hole that Michigan State had dug for themselves was too deep however, as the Wolverines continued to score at a high rate. Michigan outscored the Spartans by one point in the second half.

1. No answer for Hunter Dickinson

Against Purdue, Michigan State was content to allow 7-foot-4 Zach Edey get his baskets down low to prevent the Boilermakers' shooters from getting open looks. Edey scored a career-high 25 points, but Purdue went just 1-of-9 from three-point range and MSU got a big victory.

The Spartans attempted the same strategy against Michigan, but Wolverine center Hunter Dickinson made them pay. The sophomore scored a career-high 33 points on 13-of-19 shooting. Michigan also was much more effective from the perimeter than MSU's previous opponent, going 7-of-12 from deep. Dickinson also had nine rebounds, drew nine Michigan State fouls and had four blocked shots. Tough night for the Spartan bigs.

2. AJ Hoggard limited due to sickness

We found out within 30 minutes before tipoff that starting point guard AJ Hoggard would not start due to a non-COVID related illness. The sophomore played just a few minutes in the first half, but it was clear he wasn't his normal self. Michigan State definitely missed his energy tonight. Tyson Walker had a solid game with 11 points on 4-of-9 shooting, adding four assists and a steal with no turnovers. Michigan went under screens throughout the night on Walker though, and he went 0-for-2 from three-point range. The Spartans needed him to make Michigan pay more from the perimeter.

3. Jaden Akins, Mady Sissoko played their roles well

There weren't many positive takeaways from this one, but Jaden Akins and Mady Sissoko deserve a nod for their efforts tonight. Akins was a key cog in the mini-run that Michigan State made in the second half, and he finished with six points on a pair of triples, while adding two rebounds and an assist. Sissoko, meanwhile, had nine points and was a perfect 3-for-3 from the floor. The sophomore had a nice floor game as well with three rebounds, two blocks and a steal. Nice showing from those two guys on an otherwise forgettable night.

4. Gabe Brown played well offensively

The senior got out of his slump against Purdue, and he played a solid game on the offensive end of the floor again tonight. Brown finished with 12 points on 5-of-9 shooting, including a pair of triple. The senior added three rebounds and three assists. On the other hand, freshman Max Christie got off to a very slow start in this one, hitting just one shot of his first seven attempts. Christie finished with 9 points, two rebounds, three steals and three turnovers, and went 4-for-12 from the floor.

5. Another tough road game is next

Michigan State hit the road immediately following this game in Ann Arbor and is on its way to Columbus for a matchup with Ohio State on Thursday. The Spartans are 3-6 since the end of January, and the emotional surge they got from the upset of Purdue was evaporated by this blowout loss to rival Michigan. Things don't get any easier against the Buckeyes, and Michigan State is limping its way into March.