Michigan State without 2 starters, 4 players total against High Point

The Spartans have 10 players available today against High Point University, four players are out with COVID-19

Michigan State will be without two starters and four players total in today's matchup with High Point University.

Starters Marcus Bingham Jr. and Max Christie, along with reserves Pierre Brooks and Steven Izzo, each of whom tested positive for COVID-19. The Spartans have 10 players available against the Panthers.

“We have some guys missing but we’re going to play the game because that’s what we all decided last year and that’s what I think we should be doing,” Izzo said on Tuesday.

Izzo expects the four players to each be able to practice on Thursday, and be available for Michigan State when they travel to Northwestern on Jan. 2. Every Spartan player has been vaccinated, which reduces the amount of time they need to stay away from the team.

Bingham Jr. is Michigan State's second-leading scorer at 10.8 points per game, and the team's leading rebounder (8.0) and shot-blocker (3.1). He is second on the team in steals per game at 1.0 per game.

Christie is the Spartans' fourth-leading scorer (9.4 per game), and has been a solid defender on the wing for MSU. Brooks has appeared in nine games this season, averaging 3.8 minutes per game. Steven Izzo, a walk-on, has appeared in just three games.