MSU's Max Christie earns second consecutive Big Ten Freshman of the Week honor

Tom Izzo's prized recruit from the 2021 class is finding his footing in East Lansing.

After somewhat of a slow start to his debut season in East Lansing, Michigan State freshman shooting guard Max Christie is starting to make an impact for the Spartans.

On Monday, Christie earned his second consecutive "Freshman of the Week" honor in the Big Ten Conference. The former 5-star prospect out of Rolling Meadows, Ill. averaged 8.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1. 5 steals per game for the Spartans in wins over Minnesota and Penn State last week.

Against the Golden Gophers, Christie scored nine points with five rebounds, three assists and a career-high three blocks while playing a key defensive effort in a 75-67 road win over Minnesota.

The freshman then added seven points and two rebounds in an 80-64 home victory over Penn State.

Christie is still searching for some consistency in his scoring and shot-making. The freshman is currently shooting just 33.3 percent from the floor and 26.1 percent from three-point range.

Christie has reached double-digit scoring four times in 11 games played this season, and has been aided by his free throw shooting, which sits at 83.3 percent thus far.

The freshman has arguably made a bigger impact on the defensive end of the floor. Head coach Tom Izzo has complimented Christie's ability to play good, sound defense despite his shooting struggles at the other end of the floor.

Michigan State has an extended period away from game action with the holidays approaching. The Spartans will travel to Detroit to play Oakland University at Little Caesars Arena on Dec. 21, before returning home for a matchup with High Point University on Dec. 29.