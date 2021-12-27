Michigan State's Max Christie wins third Big Ten Freshman of the Week honor

After a third Big Ten Freshman of the Week honor, is MSU shooting guard Max Christie making an early case for the conference's Freshman of the Year?

Michigan State freshman shooting guard Max Christie is continuing his ascension as one of the best young players in the Big Ten. On Monday, the former 5-star prospect earned his third conference "Freshman of the Week" honor.

The Spartans had just one game this past week -- a 90-78 win over Oakland -- and Christie was one of the top contributors for MSU. The freshman scored 17 points on 6-of-8 shooting, including a 4-of-6 effort from beyond the three-point line. Christie added four rebounds, an assist, and a block in the victory.

With three "Freshman of the Week" honors, Christie moves into a tie with Nebraska's Bryce McGowens for the most in the Big Ten, and it could be argued that the two are the early front-runners for the conference's Freshman of the Year award.

For the season, Christie is averaging 9.4 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.7 blocks on the season. He's shooting 36.5 percent from the floor and 30.8 percent from three-point range.

McGowens, meanwhile, has been a lone bright spot for the worst team in the Big Ten. The freshman is averaging 15.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocks. McGowens is shooting 40.1 percent overall and 24.2 percent from deep.

The competition level for these freshman is about to increase, as Big Ten play gets underway in earnest at the beginning of 2022.