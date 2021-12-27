Skip to main content
    •
    December 27, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Michigan State's Max Christie earns 3rd Big Ten Freshman of the Week honor

    After a third Big Ten Freshman of the Week honor, is MSU shooting guard Max Christie making an early case for the conference's Freshman of the Year?
    Author:

    Michigan State freshman shooting guard Max Christie is continuing his ascension as one of the best young players in the Big Ten. On Monday, the former 5-star prospect earned his third conference "Freshman of the Week" honor.

    The Spartans had just one game this past week -- a 90-78 win over Oakland -- and Christie was one of the top contributors for MSU. The freshman scored 17 points on 6-of-8 shooting, including a 4-of-6 effort from beyond the three-point line. Christie added four rebounds, an assist, and a block in the victory.

    With three "Freshman of the Week" honors, Christie moves into a tie with Nebraska's Bryce McGowens for the most in the Big Ten, and it could be argued that the two are the early front-runners for the conference's Freshman of the Year award.

    For the season, Christie is averaging 9.4 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.7 blocks on the season. He's shooting 36.5 percent from the floor and 30.8 percent from three-point range.

    Read More

    McGowens, meanwhile, has been a lone bright spot for the worst team in the Big Ten. The freshman is averaging 15.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocks. McGowens is shooting 40.1 percent overall and 24.2 percent from deep.

    The competition level for these freshman is about to increase, as Big Ten play gets underway in earnest at the beginning of 2022. 

    USATSI_17292601_168388427_lowres
    Basketball

    Michigan State's Max Christie wins third Big Ten Freshman of the Week honor

    12 seconds ago
    USATSI_16615509_168388427_lowres
    Football

    Michigan State set to hire replacement for departed RB coach William Peagler

    49 minutes ago
    USATSI_17397929_168388427_lowres
    Basketball

    Michigan State hoops enters AP Top 10 for first time this season

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17242775_168388427_lowres
    Football

    After another transfer portal entry, should Michigan State football be worried?

    Dec 25, 2021
    William Peagler
    MSU Football

    Florida hires former Michigan State running backs coach William Peagler

    Dec 24, 2021
    USATSI_17338894_168388427_lowres
    Football

    Mel Tucker's Christmas Wish List for Michigan State football

    Dec 23, 2021
    USATSI_17397436_168388427_lowres
    Basketball

    Tom Izzo will try to unlock Michigan State's 'tremendous upside' following win over Oakland

    Dec 22, 2021
    USATSI_17396924_168388427_lowres
    Basketball

    Five Observations: No. 11 Michigan State tops feisty Oakland club in Detroit

    Dec 21, 2021