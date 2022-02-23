Bracketology: Michigan State fading fast in NCAA Tournament projections

Where MSU Is Now:

After an 86-60 loss to Iowa on Tuesday, Michigan State has lost three games in a row, and five of their last six.

After being projected as a high 3-seed in early projections for the NCAA Tournament, the Spartans' have seen their stock drop considerably over the past five to six weeks.

Michigan State is now ranked No. 35 in the NCAA's Net Rankings at 18-9 overall and 9-7 in the Big Ten. The Spartans are 3-6 in Quad 1 games, 6-2 in Quad 2, 5-1 in Quad 3 and 4-0 in Quad 4 games. Michigan State is tied for sixth place in the conference, and has fallen out of the Big Ten championship race. If the season ended today, the Spartans would be the 7-seed in the Big Ten Tournament and be matched up with 10-seed Penn State after a first round bye for both clubs.

NCAA Tournament Projections:

Despite recent, unfounded, discussions about whether Michigan State has played themselves on to the bubble with their recent losing skid, there is virtually no chance that the Spartans will miss the NCAA Tournament. Bart Torvik's T-Rank gives Michigan State a 99.3 percent chance of going dancing.

Below, we've listed the latest bracket forecasts have the Green and White slotted. It's important to note that each of these projections were in place before MSU's most recent loss at Iowa.

Bleacher Report: Michigan State projected as 6-seed in the Midwest Region, slated to play 11-seed San Francisco out of the West Coast Conference in the first round. (Feb. 22)

ESPN: Joe Lunardi agrees with the projection above, slotting Michigan State as the 6-seed in the Midwest against 11-seed San Francisco. (Feb. 22)

Sporting News: The Spartans are once again projected as a 6-seed here, but is matched up with 11-seed North Carolina. MSU's region is not specified. (Feb. 22)

On3 Sports: Here, Michigan State is slotted lower as a 7-seed, with a first round matchup with 10-seed TCU out of the Big 12. (Feb. 22)

CBS Sports: The Spartans return to the 6-seed line here, and in the Midwest Region. They are slotted for a first round matchup with 11-seed Miami out of the ACC. (Feb. 21)

Bracket Matrix: Michigan State is listed as a 6-seed here, with a projected first round opponent of 11-seed San Diego State out of the Mountain West Conference.

What's Next:

Michigan State returns home for a big matchup with No. 4 Purdue on Saturday. While that may not be the opponent you'd like to fact in the midst of their current losing skid, it also provides an opportunity for a massive win on the resume should the Spartans pull off an upset. Michigan State then hits the road for trips to Michigan (March 1) and No. 22 Ohio State (March 3), before returning to the Breslin Center for their regular season finale against Maryland (March 6).