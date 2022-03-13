Skip to main content

Michigan State's NCAA Tournament seeding, opponent and region revealed

The Spartans are going dancing for the 24 consecutive season

Michigan State has been slated as a 7-seed in the 2022 NCAA Tournament. The Spartans (22-12) will play in the West Regional bracket, and have a first round matchup with 10-seed Davidson (27-6).

Michigan State will travel to Greenville, South Carolina for their matchup with the Wildcats, which will be on Friday. Davidson is led by one-time Spartan point guard Foster Loyer, who averages 16.6 point per game. 

If Michigan State advances past the first round, the Spartans will have a matchup against either 2-seed Duke or 15-seed Cal State Fullerton.

The top overall seed is No. 1 Gonzaga, who also resides in the West region. 

Michigan State is in the NCAA Tournament for the 24th consecutive season, which extends a Big Ten record. Tom Izzo also ties Mike Krzyzewski for the most consecutive tournament appearances all-time.

The last time the Spartans were a 7-seed, in 2015, they went all the way to the Final Four before falling to Duke. If both the Spartans and Blue Devils win their first round matchups this year, it will be the 16th all-time matchup between Izzo and Krzyzewski.

Izzo is 3-12 in 15 previous matchups against Krzyzewski, but Michigan State defeated Duke in the latest game between the two college basketball powers — an Elite Eight matchup in the 2019 NCAA Tournament.

Michigan State finished tied for seventh in a loaded Big Ten Conference this season, and defeated Maryland and Wisconsin in the Big Ten Tournament before falling to Purdue in the semifinal round.

The Spartans looked much better in Indianapolis this weekend than they have in recent weeks, when they stumbled to a 4-7 finish to their regular season in February and March. Michigan State has made the NCAA Tournament every year since 1997. Izzo is 52-22 in his 24 appearances in The Big Dance.

This is Michigan State's 35th overall NCAA appearance. Last season, the Spartans squeaked in with a First Four appearance as an 11-seed, but were defeated by UCLA, who made it all the way to the Final Four.

