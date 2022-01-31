Skip to main content

Postponed Michigan State-Michigan basketball game officially rescheduled

The Spartans will have a chance to beat the Wolverines again after the Big Ten officially rescheduled the postponed matchup in Ann Arbor

Just two days after Michigan State's 83-67 win over rival Michigan in East Lansing, the Big Ten Conference has officially announced a make-up date for the postponed game between the two rivals earlier this month. 

The Spartans will travel to Ann Arbor on March 1 for a rematch with the Wolverines. Tipoff is at 8:30 p.m. (EST) and the game will be televised on FS1.

Michigan State and Michigan were originally scheduled to meet in the Crisler Center on Jan. 8, but the game was postponed after Michigan fell below the Big Ten's minimum of seven healthy scholarship players with multiple positive COVID-19 tests within the program.

The March 1 reschedule date works out fairly well for the Spartans, who were originally supposed to have seven days off between games at home against Purdue (Feb. 26) and on the road against Ohio State (March 3). Michigan, likewise, was set to have six days off between home games against Illinois (Feb. 27) and Iowa (March 3).

Both Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo and Michigan head coach Juwan Howard expressed their desires for the postponed game to be made up following the Spartans' victory this past Saturday. In addition, both programs' starting centers — MSU's Marcus Bingham Jr. and U-M's Hunter Dickinson — said they were looking forward to a rematch.

This week, No. 13 Michigan State will travel to Maryland tomorrow, before hitting the road again on Saturday with a trip to Rutgers.

