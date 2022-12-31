Three takeaways: Hoggard, Houser earn double-doubles in MSU win over Buffalo

Michigan State men’s basketball returned after a nine-day hiatus with a 89-68 win over Buffalo.

A slow start for MSU ended in a convincing finish, but there is much to improve as the season rolls on. The Spartans are 9-4 to end 2022, and now turn their attention to Big Ten play to begin 2023. Here are three takeaways from tonight’s game.

1.) Malik Hall, Pierre Brooks provide boost from the bench

Senior small forward Malik Hall returned after a month of sitting out due to a stress-related injury to his foot. In addition to the added defensive presence in the front court that he provides, Hall scored 11 points and went 2-for-2 from beyond the three-point line.

Head coach Tom Izzo was cautious with Hall in the senior’s return, playing him only 13 minutes as he eases his way back into the lineup.

Last week against Oakland, many thought Brooks was in trouble with Izzo, because he barely played. Tonight, he was the first player off the bench, adding eight points. Come conference play, the Spartans will look to Brooks more for bench points and to be a threat on the perimeter.

Another notable player was freshman Tre Holloman, who has started to look for his shot more recently. Freshman don’t always come into college as aggressive as they were in high school, and that’s been the case with Holloman. However, he scored seven points off the bench tonight for MSU.

2.) MSU still struggling with slow starts, sloppy turnovers

The Spartans had 10 turnovers on the night, which is below their season average (11.2), but still more than Izzo would like. A common theme amongst MSU teams in past years is the high amount of turnovers. Michigan State also struggled to start the game – another reoccurring issue – as the Spartans scored just 9 points the first eight minutes of the game.

MSU took fewer shots than Buffalo tonight (66 to 59), and had the same amount of rebounds in the first half. But the Spartans overpowered the Bulls in the second half, shooting over 50% on the night and finishing with five more rebounds total.

If Michigan State can solve their slow start issues, this team can make some noise in Big Ten play.

3.) Double-Doubles for AJ Hoggard, Joey Houser

Part of the reason MSU was able to pull away in the second half was the rebounding effort. That can be credited to senior Joey Houser (12 rebounds) and junior Mady Sissoko (9). These two need to continue this type of production if the Spartans want to compete for a conference championship.

AJ Hoggard accounted for 10 of the Spartans’ 21 assists on the night. The junior point guard’s court vision continues to improve, and is arguably the best in the conference. Hoggard has reduced his amount of turnovers, though still has his moments where he gets loose with the basketball.

Houser finished with 14 points and Hoggard added 11, as both starters hit their season-averages against the Bulls.. The Spartans had a team effort scoring, with four players in double digits and each scholarship player contributing on the scoreboard. Sophomore guard Jaden Akins had another good night with 13 points on 5-of-8 shooting.

Up Next

Buffalo was the final non-conference game of the season for Michigan State. The Spartans will host Nebraska on Jan. 3 for their next outing.