Skip to main content

Tom Izzo shakes up starting lineup vs. Purdue

The head coach said changes were coming after the loss at Iowa, and that's coming to fruition

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo said that changes were coming following the Spartans' 86-60 loss at Iowa earlier this week, and that came to fruition on Saturday.

Ahead of tipoff against No. 4 Purdue, Izzo told Michigan State's radio broadcast that Malik Hall and Julius Marble would be inserted into the starting lineup, replacing Joey Hauser and Marcus Bingham Jr. 

The Spartans have suffered through an abysmal February, in which MSU has gone 2-5 through seven games for the month, including three consecutive losses.

Marble has outplayed Bingham Jr. over the last four games, averaging 9.3 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.0 blocks per game in that stretch. Bingham Jr., meanwhile, has been limited to 5.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game in the last four.

Read More

Hall has been one of Michigan State's best scoring threats throughout the season, though he has struggled to produce on a consistent level. Still, his inclusion into the starting lineup should give the Spartans more scoring punch early in games. Whereas Hauser needs others to set him up with open looks, Hall is capable of creating his own shot.

These moves comes just a couple weeks after Izzo replaced Tyson Walker at the starting point guard spot with AJ Hoggard. That move has seemed to be a successful one, as Hoggard is able to distribute the basketball amongst his fellow starters, while Walker has the liberty off the bench to focus more on his own scoring.

Today's new starters will face a stiff challenge in the Boilermakers, who are currently tied for the lead in the Big Ten Conference and have resided within the country's Top 10 for nearly the entire season.

USATSI_17721914_168388427_lowres
Basketball

Tom Izzo shakes up starting lineup vs. Purdue

By Matthew Lounsberry
just now
USATSI_17434288_168388427_lowres
Football

247Sports’ Josh Pate: Mel Tucker can win a national title at Michigan State

By Matthew Lounsberry
22 hours ago
USATSI_17746266_168388427_lowres
Basketball

Big Ten Tournament: What would Michigan State's path be if the season ended today?

By Matthew Lounsberry
Feb 25, 2022
USATSI_17746884_168388427_lowres
Basketball

Everything Tom Izzo said after Michigan State's loss at Iowa

By Matthew Lounsberry
Feb 24, 2022
USATSI_8144926_168388427_lowres
Football

Every former Michigan State football player selected in the USFL Draft

By Matthew Lounsberry
Feb 24, 2022
ZionTaylorSophomore
MSU Recruiting

Top 2024 defensive end Zion Taylor plans visit to Michigan State for spring game

By Kenny Jordan
Feb 23, 2022
JoeCrocker
MSU Recruiting

Three-star 2023 offensive tackle Joe Crocker sets visit to Michigan State

By Kenny Jordan
Feb 23, 2022
USATSI_17722733_168388427_lowres
Basketball

Bracketology: Michigan State fading fast in NCAA Tournament projections

By Matthew Lounsberry
Feb 23, 2022