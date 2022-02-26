Tom Izzo shakes up starting lineup vs. Purdue

The head coach said changes were coming after the loss at Iowa, and that's coming to fruition

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo said that changes were coming following the Spartans' 86-60 loss at Iowa earlier this week, and that came to fruition on Saturday.

Ahead of tipoff against No. 4 Purdue, Izzo told Michigan State's radio broadcast that Malik Hall and Julius Marble would be inserted into the starting lineup, replacing Joey Hauser and Marcus Bingham Jr.

The Spartans have suffered through an abysmal February, in which MSU has gone 2-5 through seven games for the month, including three consecutive losses.

Marble has outplayed Bingham Jr. over the last four games, averaging 9.3 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.0 blocks per game in that stretch. Bingham Jr., meanwhile, has been limited to 5.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game in the last four.

Hall has been one of Michigan State's best scoring threats throughout the season, though he has struggled to produce on a consistent level. Still, his inclusion into the starting lineup should give the Spartans more scoring punch early in games. Whereas Hauser needs others to set him up with open looks, Hall is capable of creating his own shot.

These moves comes just a couple weeks after Izzo replaced Tyson Walker at the starting point guard spot with AJ Hoggard. That move has seemed to be a successful one, as Hoggard is able to distribute the basketball amongst his fellow starters, while Walker has the liberty off the bench to focus more on his own scoring.

Today's new starters will face a stiff challenge in the Boilermakers, who are currently tied for the lead in the Big Ten Conference and have resided within the country's Top 10 for nearly the entire season.