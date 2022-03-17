Skip to main content

Michigan State's Tyson Walker expected to play vs. Davidson

Walker has practiced this week and Tom Izzo confirmed the point guard will play on Friday

Michigan State point guard Tyson Walker has practiced this week and is expected to play in the Spartans' NCAA Tournament first round matchup with Davidson on Friday.

Walker's teammates and fellow point guard AJ Hoggard told reporters on Thursday that Walker had practice, and head coach Tom Izzo confirmed that Walker is expected to suit up for the Spartans.

"He's definitely better," Izzo said. "He'll definitely be taped, but he's going to play. He's not at 100 percent, but he's not at 50, either."

Mlive's Kyle Austin shared this video of Walker participating with the team during Michigan State's open practice today in Greenville, South Carolina:

Walker sprained an ankle in the opening minutes of Michigan State's loss to Purdue in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals last Saturday, and only played three total minutes in the game.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In his absence, Hoggard took on an increased role and finished with 17 points, 10 assists and had zero turnovers against the Boilermakers.

Hoggard said that he is prepared to play as many minutes as Izzo needs him to against Davidson. Walker did not practice Sunday or Monday this week, but has returned since.

Izzo said he's unsure how many minutes or at what level Walker will be able to perform against the Wildcats.

On the Spartans' flight to Greenville, Izzo said that Walker told him, "Coach, this is so cool." In two seasons at Northeastern, Walker had not yet experienced a trip to the NCAA Tournament. Making his 24th consecutive appearance in 'The Big Dance', Izzo said the experience "never gets old."

The Detroit News' Matt Charboneau shared this video on Twitter showing Walker getting some shots up:

The Athletic's Colton Pouncy also shared video of Walker shooting from the corner, with Hoggard in his ear:

USATSI_17433164_168388427_lowres
Football

Michigan State's Mel Tucker goes on epic rant describing Spartans 'relentless' mentality in spring practice

By Matthew LounsberryMar 16, 2022
HollomanPOY
Basketball

Michigan State 2022 point guard commit Tre Holloman wins Gatorade Player of the Year in Minnesota

By Kenny JordanMar 16, 2022
EnohEttaBrandonJordan
MSU Recruiting

Michigan State in the 'Top 12' for four-star 2023 defensive lineman Enoh Etta

By Kenny JordanMar 16, 2022
USATSI_17849564_168388427_lowres
Basketball

Tom Izzo ties NCAA coaching record with latest tournament bid

By Matthew LounsberryMar 15, 2022
USATSI_15860292_168388427_lowres
Basketball

Tom Izzo calls out Foster Loyer-haters in Michigan State’s fanbase: ‘Pull for somebody else’

By Matthew LounsberryMar 15, 2022
USATSI_17876198_168388427_lowres
Basketball

Tom Izzo updates Tyson Walker’s status ahead of Michigan State-Davidson

By Matthew LounsberryMar 14, 2022
CousinsContract
Football

Kirk Cousins agrees to contract extension with Vikings

By Kenny JordanMar 14, 2022
USATSI_16731327_168388427_lowres
Football

Michigan State linebacker enters transfer portal ahead of spring practice

By Matthew LounsberryMar 14, 2022