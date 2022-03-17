Michigan State's Tyson Walker expected to play vs. Davidson

Walker has practiced this week and Tom Izzo confirmed the point guard will play on Friday

Michigan State point guard Tyson Walker has practiced this week and is expected to play in the Spartans' NCAA Tournament first round matchup with Davidson on Friday.

Walker's teammates and fellow point guard AJ Hoggard told reporters on Thursday that Walker had practice, and head coach Tom Izzo confirmed that Walker is expected to suit up for the Spartans.

"He's definitely better," Izzo said. "He'll definitely be taped, but he's going to play. He's not at 100 percent, but he's not at 50, either."

Mlive's Kyle Austin shared this video of Walker participating with the team during Michigan State's open practice today in Greenville, South Carolina:

Walker sprained an ankle in the opening minutes of Michigan State's loss to Purdue in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals last Saturday, and only played three total minutes in the game.

In his absence, Hoggard took on an increased role and finished with 17 points, 10 assists and had zero turnovers against the Boilermakers.

Hoggard said that he is prepared to play as many minutes as Izzo needs him to against Davidson. Walker did not practice Sunday or Monday this week, but has returned since.

Izzo said he's unsure how many minutes or at what level Walker will be able to perform against the Wildcats.

On the Spartans' flight to Greenville, Izzo said that Walker told him, "Coach, this is so cool." In two seasons at Northeastern, Walker had not yet experienced a trip to the NCAA Tournament. Making his 24th consecutive appearance in 'The Big Dance', Izzo said the experience "never gets old."

