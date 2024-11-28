Michigan State Spartans Insider Podcast: Recapping Spartans' Upset Win Over UNC
Michigan State will leave Maui with much to improve on, but a lot to feel encouraged about.
The Spartans defeated No. 12 North Carolina, 94-91, in their third and final game of the Maui Invitational, taking third place in the tournament. They finish 2-1 overall in the tournament and will have a solid win to build on as they prepare to head into Big Ten play next week.
Our Aidan Champion gives his initial thoughts on the Spartans' win over the Tar Heels on this postgame edition of the Michigan State Spartans Insider Podcast.
You can watch the episode below:
"Well, Maui has been good for us," said Michigan State coach Tom Izzo after the game. "I really wasn't happy with some of our guards yesterday. We challenged them, and let me say a couple things right off the bat. As you know, Jase Richardson couldn't play after the game. His head was just bothering him and didn't pass all the protocol. I think he's going to be okay, but that was one thing.
"We talked about what we wanted to do with their quick guards and we wanted to get him in, and Frankie Fidler came to me and kind of agreed with it, and started Tre, so hats off to Frankie. ... So, hats off to Tre for taking advantage. Then there's Book [Xavier Booker]. We've all been looking, that aggressive dunk, the couple of plays, he just missed a couple of other ones. That's the Book we've been waiting for now, and we're going to get more consistent on it. But for a guy that's gone through what he's gone through, he deserves to feel good and be a major part, a major part of a big win."
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.