Michigan State Spartans Insider Podcast: Recapping Spartans' Win Over Minnesota
Michigan State had a strong showing in its first conference game of the season, dominating Minnesota, 90-72 on the road.
It was another great scoring effort displayed across the board, as four Spartans finished the game scoring in double figures.
With the win, Michigan State improved to 7-2 on the season and has now won five of its last six games.
Our Aidan Champion breaks down Michigan State's victory on Wednesday on this postgame edition of the Michigan State Spartans Insider Podcast.
You can watch the episode below:
The Spartans made a season-high 11 triples in the win. They out-rebounded Minnesota, 39 to 27, and bested it in assists, 25 to 15.
Michigan State will return home for its Big Ten home opener against Nebraska on Saturday.
The Spartans' win on Wednesday concluded a big day for Michigan State athletics. It was also National Signing Day for college football, and Michigan State football and Coach Jonathan Smith signed 18 class of 2025 prospects.
Below is a partial transcript from Smith's opening statement from his press conference on Wednesday:
Smith: "OK, always an exciting day, kind of a finish line of a lot of work, and [I'm] really pleased at kind of where we landed today. It's one piece of the puzzle of putting your roster together, but it's really an important one, no doubt. Because you can, you can build your team throughout the year now, but obviously, signing day, in regards to high school, it's an important part. Couple things just overall about this class that we like a lot. Heavy dose on kind of this inside-out approach, right? Seven from the state of Michigan, two from Ohio, one from Illinois, others outside of that region, across the country, from California all the way over to Maryland. I think there's a recurring theme: these guys are coming from quality programs. A lot of winners in this class, thinking about state championships, that played in the state championship game, swhould play in this weekend in the state championshp. I think there's value with that. Guys that have spent their experience in high school at a program that values doing things right and winning at a high level."
Smith said 11 of Spartans' class of 2025 members will be early enrollees.
