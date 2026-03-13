UCLA Presents Unique Challenge for MSU in Big Ten Tournament

The first matchup of Michigan State's postseason run is set.

MSU (25-6 overall, 15-5 Big Ten) is the No. 3 seed in this year's Big Ten Tournament . It didn't actually know which team it would be playing on Friday night until about 11 p.m. ET the night before, when sixth-seeded UCLA finished off a 72-59 victory over No. 14 seed Rutgers in the third round of the conference tourney.

Mar 12, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin directs his team against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the first half at United Center. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

These two teams met in East Lansing back on Feb. 17. It was an early annihilation, with a 31-5 first-half run propelling the Spartans to a massive advantage they never came close to relinquishing in an eventual 82-59 win .

Signs point to things being a lot more difficult this time around. There are a handful of reasons for that:

Bruins Off the Mat

Feb 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA forward Xavier Booker (1) tangles up with Illinois forward Ben Humrichous (3) under the basket during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Michigan State sort of caught the Bruins at a tough time. UCLA was on a trip where it played back-to-back road games in the state of Michigan. MSU fans may not like hearing it, but playing a team coming off a test against those Wolverines in Ann Arbor is a favorable position.

The Bruins lost that game at Michigan by 30. That's going to bring some teams down, and it seemed to show during their game at the Breslin Center.

Michigan State's Tom Izzo looks on during a game against Rutgers on Thursday, March 5, 2026, at the Breslin Center. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

That could have relatively easily been a moment of collapse for UCLA. Instead, it actually became better. The Bruins have actually won five of their last six games now. That includes victories over Nebraska and Illinois (both in Westwood), who are the No. 2 and No. 4 seeds in this year's Big Ten Tournament.

Tom Izzo also brought up this week that there is some worry in facing a team in its second game of the conference tourney. A team like UCLA now is bringing some built-in momentum from the day before, but hasn't played so much that they're tired now. Michigan State has had four days off now.

Michigan State forward Coen Carr (55) grabs a rebound against Michigan guard Roddy Gayle Jr. (11) during the first half at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on Sunday, March 8, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The last time it had that much time between games (five days after that first UCLA game), it had a pretty sluggish home game against Ohio State, though that was still a 66-60 win.

Good Guards, Three-Point Shooting

Mar 12, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) is defended by Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Lino Mark (2) during the first half at United Center. | David Banks-Imagn Images

The Bruins also have a pretty good point guard and are a good three-point shooting team, which can be a recipe for success in March. Point guard Donovan Dent made some history on Thursday, becoming the first person ever to record a triple-double during the Big Ten Tournament (12 points, 10 rebounds, 12 assists).

Containing Dent is tough, but the Spartans have done it twice. They held him to six points and four assists (four turnovers) during the game in East Lansing this year. He also played for New Mexico last year, and MSU kept him to 14 points (7-for-18 shooting) with six assists (four turnovers) in the second round of the NCAA Tournament last season.

Mar 7, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; FS1 analyst Miles Simon (right) interviews UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) after the game against the Southern California Trojans at the Galen Center. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

UCLA also has plenty of capable shooters around Dent. The Bruins shot 37.7% from behind the arc during regular season conference play, which is the best mark in the entire Big Ten. They don't take a particularly large amount of threes, but Michigan State can very easily pay if the opportunities are there.

Thursday wasn't the greatest, but not the worst, three-point shooting night for UCLA, going 7-for-23 (30.4%). The Bruins went 8-for-25 (32.0%) during their game against MSU in the regular season.