Michigan State Spartans Insider Podcast: Recapping Spartans' Win Over Washington
No. 16 Michigan State just keeps winning, and it's doing so against quality Big Ten teams.
The Spartans steamrolled Washington at the Breslin Center on Thursday, besting the visitors, 88-54. They did so in front of a vibrant home crowd on what was the annual Alumni Night.
With the victory, Michigan State improves to 13-2 on the year, 4-0 in Big Ten play and 8-0 on its home court. It is also extended its win streak to eight games.
Our Aidan Champion recaps the win on this postgame edition of the Michigan State Spartans Insider Podcast.
You can watch the episode below:
Michigan State coach Tom Izzo addressed the media after Thursday's contest.
Below is a partial transcript from Izzo's opening statement:
Izzo: "Well, when you have a game like that, it's hard to even know what to say except -- that was Matt Larson that said it walking up the steps -- I hope every media person, every alum, every student and every fan, appreciates the specialness we have here. The alumni reunions that we have every year are incredible, but for that many former Izzone members to come back over 20 and 30 years was special. Special for me, I think special for my team. And I almost felt sorry for Washington; I mean, they probably thought they were coming in here and there’d be no students. And that group was so good and so fired up; there was no entitlement, none of them left, none of them transferred. They were unbelievable. And I could have stayed there for a half hour after and thanked each and every one of them. But in all the things that happen, please appreciate that this place is different. It’s different. You can say it about places all over -- this place is damn different. And I'm just thankful for them, I'm thankful for our marketing people, I'm thankful for our Izzone coach and I'm thankful for all the people that put in the work to get this thing done. I don't want to make it bigger than the game, but for Tom Izzo, it's bigger than the game. And when Matt said it to me walking up the steps, I thought it was special."
