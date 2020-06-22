Former Spartan SF Javon Bess to Play in TBT

Javon Bess, a former Michigan State basketball player, has officially signed with team Big X to play in The Basketball Tournament. TBT is scheduled to take place in July after they recently revealed the 24-team field.

Bess played for the Spartans during his freshman and sophomore seasons before electing to transfer to St. Louis.

He becomes the fourth Michigan State Spartan to play in the tournament this summer, along with his teammate, Nick Ward, on team Big X. Brandon Wood and Branden Dawson are playing for Team Heartfire, while Team Detroit, which featured Kalin Lucas and Durrell Summers weren't one of the teams who made the condensed field.

They will play at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio, from July 4-14, while under quarantine. The tournament is in its seventh year and is a single-elimination, 5-on-5, winner-take-all ($1 million prize).

Each game will use the Elam Ending, a format made famous during the 2020 NBA All-Star Game, where the game clock will stop past a certain point, and teams will play to a particular score.

