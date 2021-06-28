Michigan State to Face Louisville in 2021 Big Ten/ACC Men's Basketball Challenge

The Michigan State Spartans will square off against Louisville in the 2021 Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

East Lansing, Mich. – The 2021 Big Ten/ACC Men's Basketball Challenge matchups were announced on Monday afternoon.

Now in its 23rd year, the event will be played on Monday, Nov. 29, Tuesday, Nov. 30, and Wednesday, Dec. 1; however, tip times and networks will be announced at a later date.

The ACC leads the all-time series 12-7-3, but the Big Ten has won seven of the last 12 challenges dating back to 2009.

Though the Michigan State Spartans aren't getting a visit from Duke this year, after all; instead, Tom Izzo's program will face Louisville inside the Breslin Center to open December.

It will serve as the fourth meeting between MSU and Louisville since 2015. The Spartans defeated the Cardinals in the 2015 Elite Eight to reach the Final Four. Then they won the rematch later that year in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

Louisville won the most recent matchup in 2018, 82-78 in overtime.

2021 Big Ten/ACC Men's Basketball Challenge

Nov. 29:

Notre Dame at Illinois



Iowa at Virginia

Nov. 30:

Indiana at Syracuse



Minnesota at Pittsburgh



Northwestern at Wake Forest



Duke at Ohio State



Florida State at Purdue



Clemson at Rutgers

Dec. 1:

Virginia Tech at Maryland



Michigan at North Carolina



Louisville at Michigan State



Nebraska at NC State



Miami at Penn State



Wisconsin at Georgia Tech

